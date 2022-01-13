Salem distributes rapid tests
Salem, in collaboration with NSCH (Salem Family Health Center) will distribute remaining COVID test kits to Salem residents in need. Test kits will be distributed by Health Department staff on the following schedule, subject to availability. If all kits run out, dates will be canceled until additional test kits are available to the city: Please note the dates, times and locations listed here: Thursday, Jan. 17, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 135 Lafayette St; Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 a,m, to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St; Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to noon, to Noon, 401 Bridge St, and 1 to 3 p.m.,, 98 Washington St; Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St; and 3 to 6:30 p.m.,, 135 Lafayette St; Tuesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St; Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St; Wednesday, Jan. 26, 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St; Thursday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St.; Thursday, Jan. 27, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 135 Lafayette St. Limit is up to two kits —a total of four rapid tests— per household. Proof of Salem residency required; no proof of citizenship or insurance. Questions? https://www.mass.gov/lists/covid-19-self-test-at-home-instructions-graphic.
Art commission seeking creatives
The City of Salem’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative is looking for creatives. In the historic heart of the City, artists Row, was originally built at 24 New Derby St., as a marketplace and continues to be a thriving public plaza and pedestrian way. Today, it houses four artists ‘stalls’, a restaurant, and a public restroom, and offers seasonal space for artists and artisans — a springboard to grow their businesses. Currently available are: 3 studio/retail space stalls, each with two- year tenancy agreement; 3 paid positions for Public Artists in Residence, each l8 months; and more. Emerging and Established artists/creatives working in all media at all stages are welcome. Applicants must show they’ve been working in their field for at least a year. To view the full Call for Artists text and apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Apply2ArtistsRow
Two novels of Concord Jan. 19
The Salem Athenaeum will continue its discussion on Transcendentalism that kicked off in December. On Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., Kate Dike Blair and Don Zancanella, historical fiction authors with new books set in mid-19th century Concord, will discuss their research and insights. Blair’s “The Hawthorne Inheritance” and Zancanella’s “Concord” feature a who’s who of the New England Transcendentalists — Thoreau, Fuller, Emerson and the Hawthornes, Alcotts, and Peabodys. Blair was inspired in her quest by the true fate of her cousin Louisa Hawthorne. Zancanella, winner of the John S. Simmons/Iowa Short Fiction Award and an O. Henry Prize, studied with Thoreau and Emerson scholar Robert D. Richardson. No Writers Studio or in-person meetings will be held in the Athenaeum until further notice. Register at www.salemathenaeum.net. Suggested Donation: $10 Members; $15 Non-members. Signed copies of books are available. Questions? 978-744-2540.
The Great Awakening in Beverly
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Historic Beverly presents “The Great Awakening in Beverly: The Disestablishment, or ‘death’ of First Parish Church,” a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. with a virtual lecture by guest historian Charles Wainwright, who’ll unpack the sometimes complicated history, and help us sort through the intersection of the struggle for the separation of church and state. Learn about key clergymen and leaders, emerging populations of various denominations, the lasting effect on the First Parish Church, and its historical significance. Advance registration required. $10/free for Historic Beverly members. To register for the Zoom link, call 978-922-1186,or visit: https://www.historicbeverly.net/event/the-great-awakening-in-beverly/
Valentines breakfast goes virtual
This year, SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser online due to Covid concerns. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a valentine, while providing critical financial support to the Meals on Wheels program. On Valentines Day, Feb. 14, a video will be posted showing images from past breakfasts at The Gloucester House in Gloucester. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal to over 700 homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Menus meet special nutritional needs and are prepared by a professional caterer. Homebound elders interact daily with the team that delivers 182,000 meals throughout Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfield, and Wenham. The pandemic has seen a 25% increase in recipients, while rising food, paper, and labor costs have significantly increased the cost of each meal. To donate, visit: www.seniorcareinc.org/2022unbreakfast. Questions? Call 978-281-1750.