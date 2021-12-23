Christmas eve at St Andrews
On Christmas Eve at 5 p.m., the Church of St Andrews in Marblehead will offer the Episcopal service of Holy Eucharist with an informal pageant and Christmas carols, followed at 7:30 p.m., by Holy Eucharist with choir and instrumentalists, and at 9 p.m., by Holy Eucharist with choir and instrumentalists. Seating is limited, so reservations are required at 781-631-4951. Services will also be livestreamed on Facebook, @StAndrewsMarblehead. On Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist will again be offered (not livestreamed) and on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m., there will be Christmas Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. in lieu of service at 8 a.m. The church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead.
Christmas services at First Church
The First Church of Wenham will hold an outdoor Christmas Eve family service at 4:30 p.m., with a live Nativity. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to meet the baby Jesus by candlelight and join in the music, bells, Christmas story and prayers. This service will then be followed at 9 p.m. with an indoor service. Masks a must at all times and COVID precautions will be observed. The First Church Wenham is located at 1 Arbor St, Wenham. Questions? 978-468-4900, or office.firstchurchwenham@verizon.net
Christmas at First Baptist Church
On Sunday, Dec 26, the First Baptist Church Beverly welcomes all to join a worship service from 5 to 6 a.m. This and all Sunday worship services have been moved to a hybrid format incorporating virtual and in person offerings for the time being. Visit our YouTube channel or sign up to worship in person. (This video will also be available for viewing on our church website, www.fbcbeverly.org/sermons.). We will work to post the service on Facebook later in the day. To stay informed about COVID related changes, visit: http://www.fbcbeverly.org/covid-19-and-temporary-closure-at-first-baptist-in-beverly/ The First Baptist Church is located at 221 Cabot St.
Discovery of a Masterpiece
An Auguste Rodin masterpiece lost to the art world since the 1930s and after a year of research was officially authenticated is a story that will be shared by Danvers Library via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Learn how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for this mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history! This program is made possible by the collaboration of the following libraries: Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, Museum of Russian Icons, Chelmsford Public Library, and Groton Public Library, Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.orgRegistrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.
Headed into the Abyss with Brian T. Watson
Beset by a range of unprecedented developments that threaten our very existence — capitalism, technology, the internet, politics, media, education, human nature, the environment, population, and transportation — our society could see any number of disasters well before 2100. These are the issues that architect and cultural critic Brian T. Watson —an author and long time columnist with the Salem News— focuses on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. It is the story of our times and at the moment the event is scheduled to be in-person at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Masks are a must, regardless of vaccination status. Strict attendance rules will apply so registration is registration on the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
An American Quilt of Family and Slavery
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers welcomes you to a Zoom event with Dr. Rachel May presenting her book, "An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery" Following the discovery of an 1830’s-era unfinished quilt — its backing containing aged papers referencing “shuger”, “rum”, and “West Indies” — Dr. May was spurred on a journey that led from the cotton fields of the South to the textile mills of New England–and the humanity and inhumanity behind it. Author of "Quilting with a Modern Slant," a 2014 Library Journal and Amazon.com Best Book of the Year., Dr. May is an assistant professor at Northern Michigan University. A collaboration of many libraries, This Zoom program requires registration via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Link and instruction will be sent two days before the program.