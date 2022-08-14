Italian Community Center meeting
The Italian Community will hold a 'Notice of Members Meeting' at the Italian Community Center, 302 Rantoul St., Beverly, at 6 p.m, on Thursday, Aug. 18. Be prepared to pay membership dues, by check or money order, to ICC.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the Cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. There's a lot of community behind this event, and you can learn all about it at: www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and Harvard's top astronomer, Avi Loeb, on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Loeb lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Roots to Kinship Sept. 22
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Cerrotti will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael's memoir "We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration." This fall, community members were invited to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, "The Memory Generation." Register for the Zoom link on the calendar at:https://peabodylibrary.org/
Meals on Wheels available
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call Toll Free 866-927-1050.
Banned Book Club to meet
A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you're encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you've read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.
2022 Diamond Awards Aug. 24
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, Owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.
SHS Class of '61 reunion set
The Salem High Class of '61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com
Ipswich Outdoor Watering Ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the Town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, Create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.