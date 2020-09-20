Hamilton-WenhamLibrary line-up
Hamilton-Wenham Public Library has planned the following schedule, modified to keep things safe as we gradually and cautiously transition out of the pandemic. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. — An Evening on Zoom with Author Erica Ferencik discussing her new novel “Into the Jungle” and research on the Amazon, the basis for this true story. An Oprah author, her work has appeared on multiple national media platforms. RSVP on the Library’s events calendar or email kbutler@hwlibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grab ‘n’Go Book Sale, in parking lot, 14 Union St. $5 a bag - no handling the books! Exact change required, or PayPal. Rain Date: Oct. 3.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.,— Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop, with Julie Manning teaches you how to perfect pepperoni pizza in a microwave. Ages 11+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.— Cooking with Chocolate Sweet & Savory, online via Zoom, with chef Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast. Two delicious demonstrations for ages 15+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., — Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop: Peanut Butter Mug Cake with Julie Manning of Simply Focused Coaching. Microwave magic for ages 11+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. —Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop with Julie Manning of Simply Focused demonstrating lasagna in a mug for ages 11+. RSVP via online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.