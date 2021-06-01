Ipswich Museum Brown Bag Lunch
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, at noon on Monday, June 7, as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Salem-grown expands distribution
The Mack Park Farm, a city agricultural project, and the Salem Pantry have expanded their partnership to increase community access to fresh, Salem-grown produce. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since the start of the pandemic, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded its services throughout Salem and the North Shore. Since March 2020, the pantry has distributed food to more than 3,000 different households, impacting more than 9,500 people.
Witch Trials victim honored
History Alive Inc. and Jennifer Emerson of the Petticoat Pages are collaborating on a commemoration of the first executions of the Salem Witch Trials on June 10, the day of Bridget Bishop’s execution at 10 a.m., because execution was carried out before noon. The group plans to honor Bishop’s life and the lives of other Witch Trials victims by laying flowers, singing 17th century songs, gently wassailing the trees in the memorial, and reading a reflection prepared by the Rev. Jeffrey Barz-Snell. All are welcome to join either in person or via livestream.
LGBT Pride Month kickoff
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month will kick off in Salem with a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Riley Plaza at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3. Salem resident Isabella Strobing is donating the flags and Salem resident Gary “Gigi” Gill will continue the tradition with Mayor Kim Driscoll of inviting the North Shore community to help raise the flags and celebrate Salem’s proud diversity. For more information, visit www.salem.com.
BIPOC Voices on the Common
BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Voices is a book discussion group intended to encourage an understanding of systemic racism, privilege, and biases to help disrupt racial inequalities and racism. Explore these titles through an anti-racism lens to allow for open and honest conversations in a safe, respectful environment. BIPOC Voices is a partnership between Abu Toppin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director for the City of Beverly, and the Beverly Public Library. All ages are welcome, no registration required. The group will meet on the Beverly Common. Bring a blanket or beach chair! Books are available at the library. Stop by, or call us at 978-921-6062 to request a copy. Next up is 7 p.m., June 16. (Rain date: June 23) "Dear Marti," by Nic Stone.
Sea Chanteys with Gary Foreman
At 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 10, enjoy a night of folk songs of the sea with Gary Foreman in the garden at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, 161 Washington St., Marblehead. Explore that history of the sea chantey with Foreman, who served in the Navy for 20 years and spent 23 years interpreting the history of “Old Ironsides” at the USS Constitution Museum. He has performed with the Sea Revels, Summer Revels (and more), and most recently with Three Sheets to the Wind, the sea shanty group based out of Gloucester. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members.
Garden event at Glen Magna
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers have planned a free outdoor garden event at Glen Magna, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, at 10:30 a.m. on June 2. Matthew Martin, the Glen Magna building and grounds restoration manager, will discuss native plants. Attendees may stay after the talk and stroll the gardens. Registration is required. Visit the Library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org to reserve a spot. If raining, the event will be held in the tent. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Marblehead Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is cautiously but optimistically planning to hold the 2021 Arts Festival for this July 4th. The current plan is subject to alterations based on changing regulations. Online registration is now available for all artists wishing to enter the exhibits, including Painting the Town. Current plans are for three Marblehead venues to display art for in-person public viewing. Due to current Covid regulations, the art will have to be submitted and judged virtually, and only one piece of art per exhibit. For more information and art submission instructions, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/call-for-art-entries. Please periodically check the Festival’s website for the latest event information at: www.marbleheadfestival.org/.
An Afro-culinary evening June 10
Peabody Institute Library in Danvers will join 25 public libraries across the state in welcoming best selling author and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty in a virtual event at 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 10. Winner of the 2018 James Beard Foundation’s Book of the Year Award, Twitty will discuss his book, "The Cooking Gene." The discussion, facilitated by chef and author Chef Bill, will focus on how Twitty, who is African-American, found a giant hole in the story of American cooking. In his unique memoir, he traces his family history through the story of Southern and American food using genetic research, historic interpretation, nature study, heirloom gardening, and interviews with contemporary voices to take him back to his family’s origins in West and Central Africa, all of which he blends into his popular food blog, ‘Afroculinara.’ Ten attendees who register through the Peabody Institute Library will receive a bottle of Mr. Wesley Jones Antebellum BBQ Spice from the author’s Line of Spice Tribe cooking blends. Two viewing modes will be offered: Zoom webinar and live streaming through NewTV. Registration is via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, and will close 2 hours prior to this event.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
Bring your lunch and join fellow film buffs at noon on Tuesdays at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers, for a full line-up of short films and casual discussions led by volunteer Dan Trembley of Heritage Films. Due to limited seating of 10 people, please register with Nora at 978-777-1666 or email: nora@danvershistory.org. For a full list of films, visit: DanversHistory.Org Suggested donation $5 which supports Danvers Historical Society’s preservation efforts.
‘Curtain Call’ by North Shore Players
North Shore Players of Danvers will stage a virtual production of an original comedy by a new Massachusetts playwright, Matthew Garlin, at 7 p.m, on June 5. Written in the fast, rhythmic style David Mamet or Aaron Sorkin, "Curtain Call" revolves around a first time playwright who objects to her director’s ideas to commercialize her play. Add to that, the cast’s personal problems, and the plot gets sticky. Streamed over YouTube, with a pay-what-you-can model for donations (suggested, $10) you may find links at: www.northshoreplayers.org/curtain-call-spring-2021/. The North Shore Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit. For more information, contact Martin Fucio, Board Secretary, at: mfucio50@comcast.net, or call 978-921-0297
Call for artists at Gordon College
The art department at Gordon College is planning a gallery exhibit — ‘Squish Fold Twist’ — for the fall, and issuing an open call to the community for submissions. Inviting local artists to engage in this joyful creative practice, the planners are looking for sculptural ceramic work that explores the weird, the wild, and the whimsical. Clay as the chosen medium encourages whimsy: the organic nature of the material and its workings naturally leads to a playful artistic process. Submissions are due by June 27, and the exhibition will be on display from Aug. 28 to Oct. 8. The open call will be co-curated by Justin Kedl and Bruce Herman. Visit www.gordon.edu/squishfoldtwist for submission details.
Civic Ballet’s summer auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Concours d’Eleganceset for July 16-18
The Misselwood Estate at Endicott College will hold its annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance fundraiser with a weekend of events from July 16 to 18. Elegant, historic, automobiles and motorcycles from up and down the east coast will make their way to the award-winning venue. Also featured this year will be British Classics, Woodie Wagons, and Micro Cars, and an eclectic mix of vehicles from the early 1900s to the late 1970s. State and local COVID19 policies and regulations will be strictly observed. Events kick off Friday, July 16, with a Welcome Reception in the evening, followed on Saturday morning by the Tour d’Elegance, followed by the Concours Dinner. The main event, the Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Since its inception, this event has raised close to $200,000 in scholarship funds for Endicott students. All funds raised in this 11th year will go directly to support Endicott College student scholarships. For tickets and more information, visit: concours@endicott.edu. Since its inception,
Virtual concert series kicks off
The Peabody Institute Library’s free Spring 21 Concert Series are virtual this year. Audience members can sign up on our calendar to receive a Zoom link in their email. The series is brought to you by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, and the remaining schedule is as follows: Monday, June 7, Irish Harpist Áine Minogue will celebrate the beauty and joys of summer with unusual and haunting selections from the Celtic wheel: Wednesday, June 16, Encore show with Stephanie James: Monday, June 21, Ballroom and Latin dance duo Dance Caliente Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase, who share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, choreographers, and performers, will perform 4-5 various dances. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
