Beverly
Emma Curtin was named to Marquette University’s fall 2019 dean’s list. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
¢¢¢
Noah E. Robinson and Liam R. Cahill were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. Robinson is a senior biochemistry and philosophy major and a graduate of Beverly High School. Cahill is a senior political science major and a graduate of Saint John’s Preparatory School.
Boxford
Nicole Giannino was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Danvers
Callum Eric Butler and Matthew Michael Andreas were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Emily Driscoll has earned a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
¢¢¢
Timothy West was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Hamilton
Joseph Murphy has earned a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ipswich
Thomas N. Herron was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Jordan E. Kimmel, Jocelyn K. Long, and Jackson M. Maino were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. Kimmel is a sophomore neuroscience major; Long is a junior art and psychology major; and Maino is a junior business administration major. All three are graduates of Ipswich High School.
¢¢¢
Alexander Bruhm was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Marblehead
Risa S. Berman, Brendan M. Locke, Abigail J. Murphy, and Alyssa R. Nye have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. Berman is a senior environmental science major; Locke is a first-year student business administration major; Murphy is a first-year student public health major; and Nye is a senior American studies and elementary education major. All are graduates of Marblehead High School.
¢¢¢
Brandon Byrne, Emily Tejada and Bridget Travers were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Middleton
Andrew William Peary was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Marissa Bradstreet and Julia Crugnale were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Peabody
James Lucas Dean and Peter Kadeli were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
James H. Russo was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. Russo is a senior economics and mathematics major and a graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
¢¢¢
John Sousa has earned a Master of Arts, mathematics education (K-6) from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
¢¢¢
Taylor Dabney, Kester Kafeero, Samantha Lipka, John LoGiudice and Catherine Schrader were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Salem
Emily Jean Edge and Sydney Angelique Rocheville were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Matthew J. St. Pierre was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. He is a sophomore history and secondary education major and a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School.
¢¢¢
Geoffrey Okwelu has earned a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
¢¢¢
Andrea Fernandez and Hayley Gaynor were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Swampscott
Gabriella M. LaRiviere was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College. She is a junior environmental studies and religious studies major and a graduate of Swampscott High School.
¢¢¢
Kalle Virtaneva has earned a Bachelor of Science in software development from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
