Marblehead
Christianna Moestue was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre and performance from Emerson College in Boston.
¢¢¢
Hersa Caushi, Leanne Doherty, Tyler Hamlin, Polina Petrova, Christine Sloss and Ryan Veytsman were named to the dean’s list at Suffolk University in Boston.
¢¢¢
Hannah Kleinman, a sociology major, was named to the spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Kentucky.
¢¢¢
Jared Neuss has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at The University of Utah, where he is majoring in finance.
¢¢¢
Grace Haley was awarded a degree with the class of 2020 during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
Swampscott
Meghan Hartmann, Sarah Hingston and Megan Weissenburger have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
¢¢¢
Kayla Kornitsky has been named to the dean’s honor list at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she is studying in the School of Human Ecology.
¢¢¢
Andrew McLaughlin has been named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
Tania Shadari, a marketing major at Lasell University, has been selected as an orientation leader for the 2020-2021 academic year. She is one of 13 selected to work with incoming students as they transition into the Lasell community.
¢¢¢
Tiana Delano has been inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society at Curry College in Milton.
¢¢¢
Will Kingston has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at The University of Utah, where he is majoring in communication.
¢¢¢
Tucker Beatty, Matthew Cunha, and Meghan Harrington were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
¢¢¢
Madison Robbins, a fashion and retail merchandising major at Lasell University, shared a TED Ed lesson on fashion ethics and sustainability as part of the institution’s virtual Connected Learning Symposium.
Topsfield
Marcus Cryan has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
¢¢¢
Emily Small has been named to the winter 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
¢¢¢
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: Katelyn Aylwin, Mary Bonefant, Taylor Ciccarelli, Daria Howard, Tyler Malmquist, and Abdourrachid Sow.
¢¢¢
Ashley DeLucia and Samantha Dindo recently graduated from Assumption College in Worcester. DeLucia received a bachelor’s degree in human services and rehabilitation studies. Dindo received a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
¢¢¢
Emily Hayden, Emily Philpot, Jonah Rehak, and Ryan Waystack were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
Wenham
Alyson Reid has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
¢¢¢
Elizabeth Phillips has been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly.
¢¢¢
Alyson Reid and Ryan Winch were awarded degrees with the class of 2020 during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
¢¢¢
Molly Hosler, a mathematical economics major, was named to the spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Kentucky.
||||