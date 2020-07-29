Beverly
Kathryn Bresnahan has been named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the spring 2020 semester.
Ryan Gillen, Bailey DeGrenier, and Hailey Carroll have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
Alexandra Clancy, Robert Rowe, and Haley Fichtner have been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester.
Boxford
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: Elaina Berry, Rachael Duval, Isabella Jarosiewicz, Emiliana Olafsdottir, Tasha Gunnarsson, Oli Gunnarsson, Zoe Shibel, Cameron Walter, and Jordan Williams.
James Forte has been named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring 2020 semester.
Danvers
Daniel Scottgale has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Ian Henion has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he is studying in the College of Letters and Science.
Ipswich
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College: Sarah Blessington, Christian Collum, Carly Doherty-Crestin, Patrick Doody, Kerrie Janvrin, Colleen McLaughlin, Amanda Recupero, Mackenzie Robertson, and Shannon Veilleux.
Aidan Wood has received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
Colin Levesque and William Zambernardi have been named to the winter 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Marblehead
Alexis Seay and Sabrina Doughman graduated from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. Seay earned a Bachelor of Arts in art history, while Doughman received a Bachelor of Science in finance.
Elsa Richardson-Bach has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Middleton
Mikayla Fiorillo has been named to the winter 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Brooke Ballard, Timothy Ennis, and Siga Juozelskis were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
Peabody
Sophia Simmons and Kathryn DiGiulio have been named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester.
Shannon Grafton, Christopher Belliveau, Jaqueline Cordeiro, Nicklas Gird, Valentina Ferrara, Sarah Lake, Nicolas Manganiello, Brianna Ricker, Sofia Rodriguez and Olivia Diogo have been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester.
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: David Adelino, Ashley Baker, Troy Belleville, Robert Bruno, Kirsten Buckley, Erica Buttiglieri, Kayla Connolly, Madison Conrad, Erin Corrigan, Talia Costa, Jayna Costello, Alexa Flewelling, Hannah French, Brittany Gaudette, Madison Hentosh, Koby Hirschaut, Mikayla Kaufman, Brandon McCauley, Gabrielle Morton, Seth Rawls, and Devin Rich.
Salem
Maria Meimeteas, Christos Meimeteas, and Stephen Jacobs have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Emily Stephenson, Robyn Hendry and Lexi Howard have been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
Charles Abbene, Robyn Hendry, and Lexi Howard have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
Swampscott
Meghan Harrington, Evan Lippman and Liam O’Brien have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Ashley Leblanc has been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
Erika O’Brien has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.