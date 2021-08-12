Salem State’s Center for Creative and Performing Arts has honored 10 students in the arts and the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative as part of its 2021 Creativity Awards. They are: Clifmon Leroy and Michael Simpson (art+ design), Dylan Deforge and Kayma Snook (creative writing), Abbie White and Molly Quinn (dance), Annabelle Dionne and J Lyons (music), and Christopher Vega and Parker Goodreau (theater).
¢¢¢
Helen Peppler, of Hamilton, a student of vocal performance at the Carnegie Mellon School of Music, was honored by the Handel and Haydn Society with this year’s Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence. The $3,000 scholarship is the highest honor the Handel and Haydn Society gives to students from its Youth Choruses program, awarded to an outstanding Youth Choruses alumnus who intends to continue professional vocal instruction.
¢¢¢
Stephanie A. Haddad, of Peabody, has graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Haddad received the Statewide Campus Outstanding Student Award, the MOSS Scholarship, the Essex South District Medical Society Annual Scholarship and a T.O.U.C.H. (Translating Osteopathic Understanding Into Community Health) Award for community service. She plans to enter an internal medicine residency at Brown University/Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island.
¢¢¢
Shannon Silva, of Peabody, was one of eight undergraduates of the Class of 2021 at UMass Amherst who received a fall 2020 Rising Researcher award, which celebrates students who excel in research, scholarship or creative activity. Silva majored in biology.
¢¢¢
Hannah Kemp, of Peabody, a UMass Amherst student and 2021 president of the Club Management Association of America, was a recipient of the 2020 Student Chapter of the Year awards at the CMAA Virtual World Conference, held virtually in March. Kemp is also a two-time winner of the National Joe Perdue Scholarship Award.
¢¢¢
Jessica Harrington, of Ipswich, was awarded the UMass Student Chapter of the Club Management Association of America Wins Chapter of the Year Award. She is a member of the class of 2023, majoring in communications and social media.
¢¢¢
Emily Thomas, Amber Kiricoples and Edson Uvalle — all graduates of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School — are the recipients of annual scholarships awarded by the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC). Thomas received a Business Major Scholarship and will major in business law at George Washington University. Kiricoples was awarded a Community Service Scholarship and will major in marketing at Bentley University. Uvalle was awarded a Community Service Scholarship and will major in nursing at Salem State University. Also honored was Alyssa Vounessea of Austin Preparatory School, who was awarded a Business Major Scholarship and will major in finance at Villanova School of Business in the fall.
¢¢¢
Jourdan Makayla Hourican, of Ipswich, Victoria Anne Donlon and Lily Jane Frontero, both of Marblehead, John Butler Ballou and Bethany Remay Rodriguez, both of Salem, Matthew Cheatham Kasper, of Swampscott, and James John Casey and Paul Tyler Roach, both of Topsfield, have graduated from the University of Connecticut.
¢¢¢
Jourdan Hourican, of Ipswich, and Matthew Staid, of Beverly, have been named to the dean’s list for the fourth quarter 2021 at the University of Connecticut.
¢¢¢
Kayla Dors, of Salem, has earned a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.
¢¢¢
Jenna Hoch, a graduate of Beverly High School, has achieved academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
¢¢¢
Amanda Adams, of Beverly, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychological science from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.