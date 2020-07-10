Beverly
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: Samuel Abate, Diane Alhafez, Catherine Bernfeld, Acadia Caron, Morgan Davidson, Emmanuel Dunlap, Christopher Faust, Nicholas Fichtner, Gabriela Guerrero Diaz, Jake Kielty, Kadrianna Letts, Sophie McGarigal, Christopher Mills, Ruth Owsiak, Brianna Parsons, Genevieve Poirier, Vinicius Ricardo, Holly Roberts, Stephen Solimeno, Emily Tanzella, and Chandler Yates.
¢¢¢
Jordan Butters and Kyle Cotoia have been named to the winter 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
¢¢¢
Brian Pearson has graduated with a Master of Science in computer science from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Boxford
Kelsey Moisan has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
¢¢¢
Mike Anderson, a junior majoring in software engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
¢¢¢
Anastasia Laroche has been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester.
Danvers
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: Megan Bradford, Marissa Breen, Kylie Cassidy, Tara Ciesinski, Emily Danjou, Thomas Dempsey, Sydnie DiFranco, Riley Geannaris, Zachary Hardenstine, Abigail Lantych, Hannah Lejeune, Marissa Leonard, Hannah Llewellyn, Madison Mucci, Emily Nestor, Emily Roach, Cory Rogers, Tyler Schmink, Steven Suchcicki, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Tiana Thomaszewski, Daniel Verry, and Allie Zunick.
¢¢¢
Mikayla Daaboul and Jacob Shairs have been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
¢¢¢
Lauren Hyde has been named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
Jacob Shairs has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
Madison Wantman and Angelina Harrison have been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester.
Ipswich
Joanna Mullen and Madeline Wilson have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
¢¢¢
Polina Heckel has been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College: Sarah Blessington, Christian Collum, Carly Doherty-Crestin, Patrick Doody, Kerrie Janvrin, Colleen McLaughlin, Amanda Recupero, Mackenzie Robertson, and Shannon Veilleux.
¢¢¢
Aidan Wood has received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
