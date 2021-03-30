Applications open for chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Peabody Rotary scholarship applications
Applications are now available for the Rotary Club of Peabody’s 2021 scholarship program. This year, the Service Above Self Scholarship, Sam Burns Scholarship, and Technical Highschool Scholarship will be available to local high school seniors. Applicants must be Peabody residents and graduating seniors of an accredited public, private, parochial, and vocational or charter high school. They must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or vocational training program. They must also demonstrate that they reach out to others through community service locally, regionally or internationally. Interested candidates can download the form at the Rotary Club of Peabody website, www.rotarypeabody.org. The deadline to apply is April 2.
Salem Scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Salem Rotary scholarships
The Salem Rotary Club provides scholarships for students who are pursuing further education after high school. Much of the fundraising the club performs during the year goes to supporting this endeavor. Salem residents are welcome to apply, although there are restrictions for relatives of current or past Salem Rotary Club members. Applications are available online at www.salemrotary.com. Completed forms must be mailed by Saturday, April 10, to Salem Rotary Scholarship, P. O. Box 608, Salem, MA 01970. Contact any club executive or director with questions — contact information is listed at www.salemrotary.com.
