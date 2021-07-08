SALEM — The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee has awarded nine scholarships of $750 each to graduating Salem seniors heading to college this fall.
In a statement announcing the awards, committee Chair Tyler Carlton said the process this year was a competitive one, as the committee had its largest applicant pool in years.
“It speaks highly of the quality, potential, and accomplishments of Salem’s youth," Carlton said.
The recipients are
Sirena Baez of Salem High School, attending Suffolk University
Olivier Bruno of St. John’s Prep, attending Suffolk University
Braegan Fitzgerald of Salem High School, attending Wheaton College
Tyler Geary of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, attending University of Massachusetts at Amherst
Natalia Grishin of Salem Academy Charter School, attending Boston University
Amy Jimenez of Salem High School, attending Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Sylvia Marmolejos of Salem High School, attending University of Massachusetts at Boston
Angelis Segura of Salem High School, attending Wentworth Institute of Technology
Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement congratulated the recipients.
“In Salem we support our students in their academic careers, and we approach education as a community mission," she said. "The work of the Scholarship and Education Committee is a furtherance of that important effort.”
The money comes from the Salem Scholarship and Education Funds, which are largely funded through small donations by Salem taxpayers on their tax bills, as well as through grants and gifts from businesses, foundations, and others in the community. According to a statement from the city, 100% of all donations go directly to scholarship and grant recipients.
For more information about the committee or either of the funds, including how to donate or apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
||||