Summer outdoor concerts return on the North Shore

File photoThe Reminisants perform at Lynch Park in Beverly during the Homecoming Lobster Festival in 2018. The band will be back for the annual festival this year, part of the Beverly Recreation Department's summer concert series. 

 Hadley Green

Summer concerts on the North Shore are back. Here's a sampling of what's planned across the region. 

Beverly

Beverly Recreation brings back the music with Sunday evening concerts at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., and Thursday evening concerts on Beverly Commons, at the gazebo off Dane Street. Concerts start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 978-921-6067 or visit https://www.bevrec.com/classesevents.

Thursday, July 8: Quintessential Brass

Sunday, July 11: Ditto the Band, classic rock

Thursday, July 15: The Avocates Big Band, swing and jazz

Sunday, July 18: North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra

Sunday, July 25: Cold Springs Harbor

Thursday, July 29: Ditto Trio, acoustic music from the 1960s and '70s

Sunday, Aug. 1: Chin Friction, classic rock

Wednesday, Aug. 4: The Reminisants perform during Lobsterfest, noon to 2 p.m. 

Sunday, Aug. 8, three shows for Homecoming: 12 BARZ at 12:30 p.m., Barrence Whitfield at 3:30 p.m., and Horizon and the Horns at 6:30 p.m.

¢¢¢

Endicott College has a full schedule of summer concerts at the oceanfront Misselwood Estate, 407 Hale St. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Food by Joe's on a Roll and Fat Belly BBQ will be available, along with a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Visit https://www.misselwood.com/events-calendar for tickets and more information.  

Thursday, July 8, Reggae Night, Dis-N-Dat

Thursday, Aug. 5, Country Night, Scarlett Drive featuring Annie Brobst 

Thursday, Aug. 19, Jazz by the Sea, Horizon and the Horns

¢¢¢

The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., are back. Artists perform on a small stage in front of the property’s historic farmhouse. Socially distanced seating and other safety protocols will be in place. Food and beverages available for pre-order. Ticket prices vary; visit thecabot.org/porchsessions for more information.

Saturday, July 3, 6:30 p.m.: Kemp Harris

Saturday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.: Jesse Dee

Saturday, July 17, 3 and 6:30 p.m.: Jorma Kaukonen

Sunday, July 25, 2 and 6 p.m.: An evening with Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa 

Danvers

Danvers Historical Society's Music in the Square presents Porch Swing at Page House, 9 Page St. Live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch at noon on Wednesdays, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 20. If bad weather, the music moves inside to Tapley Hall.

Hamilton 

Sundays in Patton Park, a weekly free concert series at Patton Park, Route 1A, Hamilton, return this month. Concerts are at 5 p.m. Concerts will move to an indoor venue in case of rain. For more information, visit communityhouse.org or check the Community House Facebook page. 

July 11: Ken Clark Organ Trio, jazz/funk

July 18: Horizon and the Horns, classic favorites

July 25: Knock on Wood, high energy acoustic duo

Aug. 1: Blind Drive, classic rock and more

Aug. 8: What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?, smoky cabaret acoustic noir

Aug. 15: Studio 2, "early Beatles" tribute band

Aug. 22: Stage 284 Broadway Review, celebrating local talent

Aug. 29: Soul Rebel Project, East Coast reggae/rock 

Ipswich

Castle Hill Thursday night picnic concerts return on the Grande Allee overlooking Crane Beach, 290 Argilla Road. Doors open at 5 p.m., concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a picnic supper or buy food and beverages onsite. Outside alcoholic beverages not permitted. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the gate if still available: $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations announced by 3 p.m. on concert day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.

July 1: Soul City’s sounds of Motown, soul, and funk

July 8: Big Ol’Dirty Bucket, funk

July 15: Psychedelic Relics, classic rock

July 22: The Hofners, An Evening of Beatlemania

July 29: Beantown Swing Orchestra, Big Band swing

Aug. 5: Entrain, world music

Aug. 12: Soul Rebel Project, reggae

Aug. 19: The Great Escape, Journey cover band

Aug. 26: Disco Dream, disco

Peabody

Free Summer Concert Series on Sunday nights outside at Leather City Commons, 53 Lowell St., 6 to 8 p.m., weather permitting. For more information, contact the Mayor's Office at 978-538-5702.  

July 25: The Brian Maes Band

Aug. 1: Lisa Love Experience

Aug. 8: All That 90's Band

Aug. 15: Tangerine

Aug. 22: Renee and the Renegades

Aug. 29: Road Salt

Salem

The North Shore Concert Band presents its annual Tuesday night free outdoor summer concerts, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Robert Hayes Bandshell at Salem Willows Park, 165 Fort Ave. In case of rain, concerts move to Thursday night. Concerts are narrated. The North Shore Concert Band is conducted by David Benjamin. For more information, visit northshoreconcertband.com or DavidLBenjamin.com.

July 6: American Salute, patriotic concert

July 13: Teddy Bears Picnic, youth concert

July 20: A Touch of Class(ical), light classics for all

July 27: Big Brass Bash, A Celebration of the Trumpet featuring soloist Jay Daly

Aug. 3: Best of Broadway

Aug. 10: Movie Magic

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you