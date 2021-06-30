Summer outdoor concerts return on the North Shore

Summer concerts on the North Shore are back. Here's a sampling of what's planned across the region.
Beverly
Beverly Recreation brings back the music with Sunday evening concerts at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., and Thursday evening concerts on Beverly Commons, at the gazebo off Dane Street. Concerts start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 978-921-6067 or visit https://www.bevrec.com/classesevents.
Thursday, July 8: Quintessential Brass
Sunday, July 11: Ditto the Band, classic rock
Thursday, July 15: The Avocates Big Band, swing and jazz
Sunday, July 18: North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra
Sunday, July 25: Cold Springs Harbor
Thursday, July 29: Ditto Trio, acoustic music from the 1960s and '70s
Sunday, Aug. 1: Chin Friction, classic rock
Wednesday, Aug. 4: The Reminisants perform during Lobsterfest, noon to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8, three shows for Homecoming: 12 BARZ at 12:30 p.m., Barrence Whitfield at 3:30 p.m., and Horizon and the Horns at 6:30 p.m.
¢¢¢
Endicott College has a full schedule of summer concerts at the oceanfront Misselwood Estate, 407 Hale St. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Food by Joe's on a Roll and Fat Belly BBQ will be available, along with a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Visit https://www.misselwood.com/events-calendar for tickets and more information.
Thursday, July 8, Reggae Night, Dis-N-Dat
Thursday, Aug. 5, Country Night, Scarlett Drive featuring Annie Brobst
Thursday, Aug. 19, Jazz by the Sea, Horizon and the Horns
¢¢¢
The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., are back. Artists perform on a small stage in front of the property’s historic farmhouse. Socially distanced seating and other safety protocols will be in place. Food and beverages available for pre-order. Ticket prices vary; visit thecabot.org/porchsessions for more information.
Saturday, July 3, 6:30 p.m.: Kemp Harris
Saturday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.: Jesse Dee
Saturday, July 17, 3 and 6:30 p.m.: Jorma Kaukonen
Sunday, July 25, 2 and 6 p.m.: An evening with Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa
Danvers
Danvers Historical Society's Music in the Square presents Porch Swing at Page House, 9 Page St. Live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch at noon on Wednesdays, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 20. If bad weather, the music moves inside to Tapley Hall.
Hamilton
Sundays in Patton Park, a weekly free concert series at Patton Park, Route 1A, Hamilton, return this month. Concerts are at 5 p.m. Concerts will move to an indoor venue in case of rain. For more information, visit communityhouse.org or check the Community House Facebook page.
July 11: Ken Clark Organ Trio, jazz/funk
July 18: Horizon and the Horns, classic favorites
July 25: Knock on Wood, high energy acoustic duo
Aug. 1: Blind Drive, classic rock and more
Aug. 8: What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?, smoky cabaret acoustic noir
Aug. 15: Studio 2, "early Beatles" tribute band
Aug. 22: Stage 284 Broadway Review, celebrating local talent
Aug. 29: Soul Rebel Project, East Coast reggae/rock
Ipswich
Castle Hill Thursday night picnic concerts return on the Grande Allee overlooking Crane Beach, 290 Argilla Road. Doors open at 5 p.m., concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a picnic supper or buy food and beverages onsite. Outside alcoholic beverages not permitted. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the gate if still available: $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations announced by 3 p.m. on concert day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
July 1: Soul City’s sounds of Motown, soul, and funk
July 8: Big Ol’Dirty Bucket, funk
July 15: Psychedelic Relics, classic rock
July 22: The Hofners, An Evening of Beatlemania
July 29: Beantown Swing Orchestra, Big Band swing
Aug. 5: Entrain, world music
Aug. 12: Soul Rebel Project, reggae
Aug. 19: The Great Escape, Journey cover band
Aug. 26: Disco Dream, disco
Peabody
Free Summer Concert Series on Sunday nights outside at Leather City Commons, 53 Lowell St., 6 to 8 p.m., weather permitting. For more information, contact the Mayor's Office at 978-538-5702.
July 25: The Brian Maes Band
Aug. 1: Lisa Love Experience
Aug. 8: All That 90's Band
Aug. 15: Tangerine
Aug. 22: Renee and the Renegades
Aug. 29: Road Salt
Salem
The North Shore Concert Band presents its annual Tuesday night free outdoor summer concerts, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Robert Hayes Bandshell at Salem Willows Park, 165 Fort Ave. In case of rain, concerts move to Thursday night. Concerts are narrated. The North Shore Concert Band is conducted by David Benjamin. For more information, visit northshoreconcertband.com or DavidLBenjamin.com.
July 6: American Salute, patriotic concert
July 13: Teddy Bears Picnic, youth concert
July 20: A Touch of Class(ical), light classics for all
July 27: Big Brass Bash, A Celebration of the Trumpet featuring soloist Jay Daly
Aug. 3: Best of Broadway
Aug. 10: Movie Magic