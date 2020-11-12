Due to the COVID19 pandemic, many locations that typically serve Thanksgiving dinner are changing to “take out” meals or will not be serving a meal this year.
Still, there are some local organizations offering free turkey dinners on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. The dinners are available to all. Here's where to find them:
Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, will provide Thanksgiving meals to-go between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 978-531-1530.
Gina's Thanksgivers will provide Thanksgiving food for North Shore residents to cook dinner in their own homes. To sign up for food delivery, email ginarn75@icloud, with your name, address, phone number, and number in your household by Friday, Nov. 20. Singles in need of a "heat and eat" Thanksgiving meal may also email Gina.
The Friends of Salem Council on Aging is sponsoring home-delivered Thanksgiving dinners to Salem seniors this year. The COA is working with Brother’s Taverna to provide the dinners. To receive a meal, contact Rosanna Donahue at the COA at 978-744-0924 by Friday, Nov. 20.
Gloucester American Legion is delivering Thanksgiving meals to homebound residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, and Ipswich. Call the Legion at 978-283-7117 (anytime and leave a message), or email nestorlaw@aol.com by 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, to sign up. Leave your name, address, phone number, and number of meals. Volunteer drivers are welcome, as well as monetary donations.
Brother’s Deli, 41 Market St., Lynn, will offer take-out Thanksgiving meals, available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 781-581-3363.
My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, will provide to-go meals to individuals and families from noon to 6 p.m. 781-595-3224. To volunteer, email volunteer@mybrotherstable.org; volunteer space is limited.
Note: Lifebridge of Salem will not provide Thanksgiving meals for the general public this year but will serve their current residents and day guests who have signed up.
