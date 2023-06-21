BOSTON — The state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities saw an uptick in complaints about inadequate care in the previous fiscal year, a new state watchdog report shows.
The report by the Office of the Statewide Long-term Care’s ombudsman program found there were 2,551 complaints by residents in fiscal year 2022, a nearly 40% increase over the previous fiscal year, when the office received 1,827 complaints.
A majority of the complaints were made by residents of nursing homes, and ranged from claims of physical and sexual abuse to inadequate care, billing and financial issues, and evictions.
At least 53 of those complaints were for allegations of abuse, gross neglect or exploitation, according to the report. That’s more than double the number of major complaints than were reported in the previous fiscal year.
The report doesn’t provide details about individual complaints or at which facilities they were reported. It also didn’t explain whether any had prompted investigations.
But the report noted that 1,639 of the complaints were “partially or fully resolved” to the “satisfaction of the resident, resident representative or complainant.” Another 856 were withdrawn, while 248 were “not resolved to the satisfaction of the resident” or whomever filed the complaint.
Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, said the 2,551 complaints in the previous fiscal year represent only a fraction of the 42,000 residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities throughout the state.
Gregorio, whose organization represents about 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities, noted that the report showed the vast majority of the complaints were resolved to the satisfaction of the resident, which she said is “a direct testament to the effectiveness of the ombudsman program.”
“Nursing facilities remain steadfastly committed to working with residents, their families, the ombudsman program, and all other stakeholders to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents who can no longer be cared for safely in the community,” Gregorio said in a statement.
The uptick in complaints against nursing home operators comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of the long-term care industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massachusetts was hit hard early by the pandemic. Nursing and assisted living facilities were the center of the virus’ deadly spread through the state.
State lawmakers have filed a number of bills in the current two-year session seeking to strengthen state oversight of long-term care facilities, setting new requirements on dealing with disease outbreaks, and improving the process for dealing with complaints.
Most nursing homes in Massachusetts are privately owned but are regulated by the state and receive public funding. Operators of the facilities have long complained of being underfunded by the state and federal governments, which advocates say has impacted the quality of care.
At least 25 nursing facilities in Massachusetts have announced plans to close since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry officials, with half of them closing in the last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.