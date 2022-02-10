PEABODY — The husband and wife hospitalized after the Wednesday morning blaze that destroyed their home are continuing to improve, said Deputy Chief Jay Dowling.
The wife, who was transported to Salem Hospital for smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning, was listed as stable late Thursday.
The condition of her husband, who sustained extensive burns and was airlifted early Wednesday to Deaconness/Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, was upgraded from critical on Thursday.
Deputy Dowling said Thursday night that state and Peabody investigators have still not determined the cause of the blaze and are waiting to interview the hospitalized husband and wife in hopes of getting a better picture of what might have started the fire.