PEABODY — Jody Kipnis, the co-founder and president of the Holocaust Legacy Foundation, will be giving a special presentation Sunday evening on plans to build a new Holocaust Museum along Boston's historic Freedom Trail.
Kipnis, who lives in Middleton, started the foundation with her partner Todd Ruderman after a trip they took to Auschwitz in 2018. Their goal is to preserve and perpetuate the memory and lessons of the Holocaust for future generations. Kipnis will focus on the museum's storyline and exhibitions in her presentation. The foundation purchased a building near Boston Common and intends to convert it into the museum.
The event Sunday will be at Congregation Sons of Israel on Park Street in Peabody, at 2 p.m. It is free to the public and sponsored by the William Shoer and Jennie Smidt Shoer Educational Trust. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Rachael Winer at peabodycsi.org@comast.net by Sept. 29.