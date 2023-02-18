SALEM — 2023 promises to be a critical year for Salem Harbor, with construction of an offshore wind turbine marshalling yard beginning late-summer and measures to protect and enhance the neighborhood next to the site unfolding prior to that.
Several more meetings are to be held on the project in the coming months for a number of necessary construction permits, including before Salem’s Planning Board and Conservation Commission, along with other community meetings, according to acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy.
“We all learned our lessons from the development of the power plant. With the decommissioning of the old plant, the removal of the coal pile, the oil tanks, the deconstruction of the old plant, construction of the new plant... at the height of it, there were 1,000 workers a day. That was construction to a super scale,” said McCarthy, who also represents the area as Ward 1 City Councilor. “The (wind turbine-related) construction on this site isn’t going to be that scale. A lot of it is going to be water related, with regard to the pier and everything around the pier.”
Even though Crowley’s primary focus will be facing the water, there’s a commitment to the other side: The 42-acre or so property’s border with Derby Street, Blaney Wharf, and the rest of the city.
“It really is a focus of ours, with respect to what’s happening on the water and as a terminal,” said John Berry, director of terminal operations for Crowley Wind, one of the partners in the marshalling yard project. “One of the things that I was tasked with, with respect to the project, is to become a part of the community — and that’s going to be our community interface, those buffer zones.
“We’re paying a lot of attention and investing real dollars to improving those spaces as much as possible,” Berry said. “There will be no reduction in any of the greenspaces. The intent would be to improve on what’s in place now.”
The concern has dominated conversations around the project, after neighbors to the Salem Harbor Footprint power station sounded alarms for years of vibrations cracking foundations of homes, deafening facility and equipment tests, and other nuisances created by the construction of the billion-dollar natural gas-burning plant.
“There’s no large-scale building going on,” McCarthy said of the upcoming project. “Most of the space, once it’s configured and laid out appropriately for everything they need on site, is going to be open lay-down area that’s going to have racks and storage for components that’ll come in via water and leave via water, once the (intended offshore wind turbine) site is ready to accept them.”
The City Council — down to 10 members, with McCarthy serving as acting mayor — voted last week to approve a zoning change for the corner of the property directly abutting Blaney and Derby streets. The site, to be included in the marshalling yard and used for storing blades stacked on shelves three high, is zoned residential two-family instead of the broader industrial zoning on the rest of the property.
Throughout that discussion, councilors and Planning Board members focused intensely on the shaded walking area along Derby Street, demanding the space be preserved if not expanded.
“The intent would be to improve those spaces, to make them more publicly accessible,” Berry said. “My primary focus is to ensure we’re involved with the community. That’s a Crowley corporate goal and incentive — to really become part of the community. We want to be good neighbors in Salem, and we understand we need the support of those neighbors.”
Those commitments will become conditions for approval of the local construction permits needed for the project, McCarthy explained.
“They’re talking about a walkway along the Blaney Street side,” he said. “It’s all going to come up during the permitting process, but they’ve committed. In the meetings I’ve had with them — as a city councilor, mayor, and member of the Port Authority — that’s what they’ve committed to.”
