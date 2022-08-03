PEABODY — Negotiations are underway for Peabody’s 15 municipal unions, meanwhile the City Council recently approved a retroactive 2% pay raise for non-union employees for the fiscal year that just ended.
The city is heavily involved in negotiations with its three largest unions: police, fire and teachers, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. Cost of living adjustments and other standard issues have come up during negotiations, he said.
He expects contract agreements to be in place with these groups by the end of the summer, and added the city is also in talks with unions representing DPW workers and other municipal employees.
The three-year contracts for the city’s unions expired last summer, but the city agreed to discontinue negotiations due to the pandemic while also extending current contracts to July 1, 2022, Bettencourt said.
With the extended contracts now expired, the mayor said he has been meeting with unions regularly over the past few weeks to negotiate new agreements.
“We’re very close on working some deals out and I’m actually very encouraged by the progress that we’ve been making,” Bettencourt said.
The union that represents firefighters in the city, voted by an overwhelming majority to approve a proposed contract Monday night, Peabody Fire Local 925 President John Brophy said.
While Brophy said he couldn’t discuss what items are in the contract, per negotiation ground rules, he expects the contract to go before the City Council by the end of the month. The council does not approve the contracts, but does have to vote on whether to fund them or not.
Earlier this summer, the council approved a 2% raise for non-union personnel by a vote of 9-1. The raise was a retroactive payment in light of a 2% pay increase city union members received for fiscal year 2022, Bettencourt said. These employees include the city’s attorneys, department heads, supervisors, planners, engineers and some clerical staff, among others.
“With the 2% increase for 1,400 union employees, I want to make sure that our 75 non-union employees are treated the same,” he said.
Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin was the only councilor to vote against the move.
“There are those on the higher end of the pay scale that are making over six figures,” Manning-Martin said. “The method of automatic salary increases for non-union employees at the highest end of the scale has really created a caste system where the ‘haves’ are getting extravagant bonuses, while the ‘have nots’ — the rank and file — are barely getting by.
“The pay chasm during these inflationary times needs to be exposed and it needs to stop,” she continued. “To continue to do this year after year, it just widens that huge pay gap.”
The mayor’s chief of staff, Chris Ryder, also received a pay increase when he was formally appointed as the city’s new business liaison last month. The position adds an $18,350 yearly stipend to his $91,000 salary as chief of staff.
The stipend would cost the city less than the original $60,000 salary the business liaison received when it was staffed full-time before the pandemic, Bettencourt explained.
The stipend and Ryder’s appointment didn’t come before the council despite having been approved by Bettencourt this spring, Manning-Martin argued, and was only discussed after the fact when she brought up the stipend during budget discussions in June.
“There’s another six-figure salary just created. and that’s a huge increase to (Ryder’s) pension,” she said. “It is pensionable earnings, but that never came to the City Council. We have a role here, and that hasn’t been followed.”
Bettencourt said it is up to the state’s Public Employee Retirement Board to decide if the stipend is pensionable, not his office.
“I think (the stipend) was a very fiscally sound decision,” Bettencourt said. “To have in the budget a $60,000 position plus $20,000 in health insurance, I just didn’t think that it was appropriate, considering where we are financially, to move ahead and hire somebody.”
Manning-Martin was also the only councilor who voted against the creation of a new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the city, a position that Bettencourt said would earn a salary of about $75,000 to $80,000 a year.
“A number of communities have moved forward with this position and this has been an asset to them,” Bettencourt said. “I think it’s important to bring in somebody to work with the city and work with our departments to create policies that are fair, equitable and inclusive… that’s why I felt it was the right time, the right budget, to bring it forward.”
The city is advertising the new position this summer, he said. In the past year and a half, Salem, Danvers and Beverly have all hired diversity and equity directors.
Manning-Martin opposed creating the position because the city has two human resource departments — one for its school system and one for other municipal employees — that should be implementing fair and equitable hiring practices already, she said.
“If the mayor feels that our employees don’t reflect the diversity of our community, then the buck stops with him,” Manning-Martin said. “He’s the hiring authority and has been for the last 10 years. If the hiring doesn’t reflect his vision, that aligns with him.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.