SALEM — In one of the hottest real estate markets in recent history, in which homes were typically selling for thousands over the asking price, the two-family home at the foot of River Street sold last March — for 10% below the asking price.
Cape Ann contractor Paschal Corrigan picked up the dilapidated old home at 23 River St., believed to have been built in 1800, out of foreclosure for $270,000, property records show.
Corrigan set to work getting a building permit to rehab the structure, and told the Historical Commission that he intended to strip off all of the aluminum siding and replace the aluminum windows with commission-approved and period-appropriate ones for the home’s architecture, though he hasn’t yet officially obtained a certificate of appropriateness.
Now, he and the city are being taken to court by a group of neighbors who say Salem building inspector Tom St. Pierre should never have issued a building permit to start work on the home last spring.
Why?
John Carr, the attorney who has filed suit on behalf of himself and several other neighbors, alleges in the suit that because the building had been vacant for more than two years, it has lost its protection as a pre-existing, non-conforming two-family erected prior to the existence of zoning laws.
Carr and his neighbors along River and some other nearby streets believe that Corrigan should have to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special permit — and that the permit be for no more than a single-family home.
“I litigate in the courtroom, not the newspaper,” Carr said when asked about the suit Friday.
But he went on to say that he and his neighbors have concerns about inadequate parking and too many people living in the building if it is restored as a two-family, suggesting that if six adults moved in, each with a car, the impact would be “disastrous” for the area. “Parking is absolutely a major problem in this neighborhood,” Carr said.
Carr and the neighbors say the building should be restored to a single family — something Carr said Friday was in keeping with what he and most of the other residents of River Street have done during the past four decades. Carr said when he and his wife purchased their home in 1973, most of the homes on the street were multi-families.
City officials, including St. Pierre and the city’s lawyer, do not agree with Carr’s argument.
While no one was living in the building in recent years (neighbors say it’s been empty for five years), the bank that owned it was paying to keep the utilities on and for an environmental cleanup of the site.
Carr contends that doesn’t matter — that the building was not in use and that therefore it has lost its protection. He challenged the permit to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which, after several delays due in part to the pandemic, rejected Carr’s appeal. The board’s formal decision was issued in October. Carr filed his appeal in Salem Superior Court last week.
Zoning Board of Appeals members said they believe Carr is taking the definition of “use” too narrowly.
Carr believes the board is misguided.
He acknowledged that neighbors did not oppose a plan for the property right next to Corrigan’s property — the site of an auto repair business and before that, a gas station — where four contemporary townhouse-style condos were put up in 2019. On the other side of the Corrigan property is a home built about a decade ago in the Greek Revival style.
Carr, who bought his home in 1973 (for $31,000) said he and other neighbors have also persuaded others buying what were once dilapidated old homes on River Street to convert them back to single-family homes over the years “without the harmful effects of gentrification.”
Among the 16 homes on River Street, just three are multifamily homes and two of those are owner-occupied.
Corrigan could not be reached for comment.
