SALEM — It has become a matter of routine: City Council increases fines for Halloween parking violations, and the parking rates at private lots rise as well — causing problems both for traffic downtown and neighbors saying some temporary parking lots are a nuisance.
So officials are working to address the issue another way: By creating rules for parking on private lots around downtown that can actually be enforced. But that has triggered a perhaps unintended line of concern for the proposal: In a city that for years has discouraged visitors coming by car, what does it mean to now create rules for parking more cars?
“I know you aren’t saying you won’t openly market (parking on private lots),” Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt, who represents most of downtown Salem, told Dominick Pangallo at a recent public hearing. “But between travel logs online and Reddit, and all kinds of resources that are sort of peer-to-peer engagement, this will get marketed.”
16 people for each parking space
Salem has a parking problem. Big surprise. But the dynamics in play every October are staggering: Last Halloween, a Sunday, an estimated 63,000 people came downtown. However, downtown Salem only has about 4,000 public parking spaces.
“For every 16 people that were in downtown Salem last Halloween, we had one parking space,” said Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll, at a joint hearing on the proposal last week. “We expanded the free shuttle program to additional weekends. Last year, the shuttle transported about 4,000 people from the satellite lots.”
That’s roughly 6% of visitors downtown. Ferry runs were also added, Pangallo said, providing rides for 1,300 of the visitors that remained — merely 2% of the downtown crowd.
“All together, (that’s) leaving an additional 53,700 people who arrived here by other means,” he said. “Some of them doubtless walked, biked, certainly took the train. But many thousands of others drove to Salem.”
That’s despite constant messaging year-round, where officials plead with visitors to not drive to Salem.
“Tens of thousands of October visitors don’t see those messages,” Pangallo said. “They don’t know about the options. They get in their car, set their Waze to Salem, and drive until they find a parking space. When the parking space isn’t in a lot or garage, they aren’t turning around and driving home. They just park in one of the neighborhoods.”
In many neighborhoods, private property owners have started offering parking for the day — often for just above what the city charges on its fines. Councilors, in the past, have argued that no matter how high the fine goes, the private lots will always go higher and trigger more illegal parking. Additionally, private parking has created complaints with neighbors in many cases, giving city officials problems that need to be addressed.
But there isn’t a single rule in place to govern parking on private lots, according to Pangallo.
Many lots also donate to charity instead of pocketing the cash, said city traffic planner Dave Kucharsky. That leaves the city with two options, he said: Shut down every private lot in the city, which could create cascading property rights issues and squash revenue generators for local nonprofits, or create some rules and regulate problem properties for the first time.
“This is one way of trying to regulate this use, so that proper enforcement can be done,” Kucharsky said, “whereas currently, it’s a practice we know exists, but there’s nothing official about it.”
As written, the zoning overlay would allow the Traffic and Parking Commission to create its own rules and permit process, by which anyone with a private lot either downtown or within a half-mile of downtown would need to get a permit and agree to the rules, according to Pangallo. Then, those who create problems with private parking can have action taken against them, and those who play by the rules to raise cash continue to do so.
Places to park
But Salem’s downtown councilors have some serious concerns over the proposal.
“The only way we can address the problem of traffic in Salem in October is by working toward a variety of solutions including continued messaging, satellite lots, shuttles, and the MBTA,” said Ty Hapworth, an at-large councilor who lives on Brown Street, on the outskirts of downtown and at the heart of October residential parking restrictions. “All of these solutions should be aimed at discouraging visitors from bringing their cars into downtown Salem in October. Unfortunately, this proposal is a step in the wrong direction and will only serve to encourage more visitors to attempt to bring their cars downtown.”
That creates further problems for locals trying to get through the city, according to Hapworth.
“Salem residents still need to get their kids to soccer, get themselves to appointments and run daily errands in October,” he said. “This proposal would create further uncertainty for our visitors and may encourage more cruising for parking, thus increasing the clogging of our downtown streets.”
Watson-Felt, in her opposition, suggested flipping the proposal completely: Instead of targeting properties downtown to go after problems, why not do the opposite and intentionally target properties outside of downtown, in the process adding more shuttle destinations? That would give cars who ignore the messages a place to park without coming downtown, she argued.
“We need to focus our thinking and resources on incentivizing the use of lots outside of the immediate downtown area,” she said, “increasing park and ride options — shuttle frequencies, stop and drop spots a little bit further outside the downtown, etc., increasing way-finding signage that updates drivers on parking locations in real time as they enter the city on major gateway corridors before they hit the downtown.”
Still, Watson-Felt said, the conversation is an important one as the Planning Board now deliberates ahead of an eventual City Council vote.
“I’m looking forward to further discussions on the matter, and hopefully we’ll get to a set of solutions that we can fund and implement that can help,” she said, “I think it may take some time to see the benefits, but it took us years to get where we are, and I’m willing to try various solutions for something better. I just don’t think this overlay is one of those things.”
