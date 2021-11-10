BEVERLY — The end of Dominic Copeland’s tenure as the city’s first Black city councilor was marked by two standing ovations and a resolution in his honor on Monday night.
Copeland became the Ward 6 city councilor in December when he was selected by the City Council over seven other candidates to fill a vacancy. But he lost his election bid last week to former councilor Matt St. Hilaire.
Monday night marked Copeland’s last meeting as a city councilor because St. Hilaire will be sworn into office on Friday when the election results are certified.
Councilors Stacy Ames, Estelle Rand, Scott Houseman and Julie Flowers took turns reading a resolution recognizing Copeland’s “historic appointment and service” as the city’s first person of color and first Black American to serve on the Beverly City Council.
The resolution stated Copeland’s presence created a “more representative council than any other time in Beverly history” and said that he served with “both honor and integrity and was fully dedicated to the constituents of Ward 6.”
Copeland thanked the councilors and those in the audience after they gave him a standing ovation. He said he wasn’t sure he was going to run for election after having hip surgery, being hospitalized with COVID, and his wife undergoing surgery for cancer.
“I just wanted the opportunity to make a difference,” he said. “It was never about me. It was about the people.”
Copeland was given another standing ovation when he finished his remarks.
