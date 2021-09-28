GLOUCESTER - Police detectives have discovered that there has been a recent influx of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, circulating in the city — disguised as other drugs.
The detectives received information that fake Xanax pills are circulating that are often later identified as pressed fentanyl, and believe they found some when they arrested a city man Friday.
“If you are not getting pills directly from a pharmacy, you need to assume they are counterfeit,” said Sgt. Sean Conners.
“We have seen counterfeit Xanax, Adderall, and oxycodone,” he added. The three prescription drugs, used to treat anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and moderate to severe pain, respectively, are often sold illegally.
“Counterfeit pills may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine and are extremely dangerous because they often appear identical to legitimate prescription pulls, and the user is likely unaware of how lethal they can be,” the state’s Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Fact Sheet reads.
Fentanyl overdoses
While fentanyl is a prescription pain medication approved by the Centers for Disease Control for treating severe pain, it has also been escalating the opioid epidemic for more than a year.
“Most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally-made fentanyl,” the CDC webpage reads. “It is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product — with or without the user’s knowledge— to increase its euphoric effects.”
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, there were 99 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths in the first three months of 2021 and an additional 368 to 447 deaths suspected to be opioid-related .
Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke in August said the rate of opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts increased 5% from 2019 to 2020, landing at 30.2 deaths per 100,000 residents or slightly below the 2016 peak of 30.6. The presence of fentanyl was recorded in 92% of fatal overdoses in 2020 where a toxicology screen occurred, she said.
According to Peace Valley Recovery, an outpatient addiction treatment located in Pennsylvania, “the COVID-19 pandemic had more people turning to substance for relief than in years prior.”
“As a result, preliminary data shows that deaths due to drug overdose skyrocketed at the start of 2020,” the organization states on its website. “A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an 18.2% increase in the 12-month period ending in May 2020 compared to the previous year.”
The same report connects overdoses to an increased use of fentanyl pressed into counterfeit pharmaceutical pills.
Local incidents
The most recent incident in Gloucester where these counterfeit pills were discovered was Friday, Sept. 17, when the Gloucester police Detectives Jonathan Trefry and Sgt. Conners arrested a homeless man, Kenneth Valle, 33, on a charge of possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Police say that found in a prescription bottle in the Valle’s possession were white clonazepam pills and yellow bar-shaped pills identified as alprazolam, better known as Xanax. Both drugs are used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.
Later, police found that some of the yellow alprazolam pills in the bottle appeared to be misshapen. Due to the misshape and sharp edges, police suspected that the pills were most likely pressed fentanyl pills.
This most recent incident, however, is not the first of its kind locally.
In late June, the state’s Department of Justice announced that four individuals from Salem, Lynn, and Revere were arrested on charges in connection with operating a prolific drug trafficking organization that allegedly supplied counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to suppliers on the North Shore. Prosecutors allege the charged individuals possessed a pill press capable of generating up to 15,000 pills per hour, which they used to produce counterfeit Percocet pills, containing fentanyl.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@salemnews.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.