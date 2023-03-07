PEABODY — Eight-year-old D’Angelo Ruggiero Belgrave was greeted by a squad of sirens, first responders, his classmates and a $5,000 check when he stepped outside Center Elementary School Friday afternoon.
It was a parade of supporters to celebrate the second-grader’s strength as he battles cancer, and was topped off with a free trip to Treadwell’s Ice Cream for him and his family courtesy of owner and City Councilor at-Large Tom Gould.
“I was crying and I just felt like, ‘Wow, this is a great city to live in,’” said D’Angelo’s mother, Marcy Ruggiero. “It’s just a great feeling that they did that for him. And he felt really special.”
For the last three years, D’Angelo dealt with bouts of severe illness that doctors didn’t pin down as neuroblastoma, a form of cancer typically found in young children, until September.
He underwent major surgery in November to remove a tumor that had settled near his aorta and diaphragm. He’s feeling much better now, but there’s still a chance the cancer could flair up again, Marcy Ruggiero said.
“When he got the diagnosis, I was a mess,” she said. “I’ve just got back to work, so the money came at a good time because it just helps ease the worry and the stress when the bills start adding up.”
The check came from Cops for Kids with Cancer, a nonprofit made up of police officers from around New England that hands out $5,000 to young cancer patients and their families to use as they see fit.
Sgt. Jim Harkins is the head of the Peabody Police Department’s traffic division and is a board member of the nonprofit. Through donations from Peabody residents and businesses alone, he’s helped raise over $250,000 for the charity and has run the Boston Marathon six times — which will turn into seven this spring — to fundraise for the cause.
He was inspired to join the organization after 10-year-old Peabody resident Ella O’Donnell died from cancer in 2016.
“My kids went to school with Ella, they danced with Ella,” Harkins said. “I remember sitting outside of St. Ann’s Church with tears in my eyes, getting ready to escort this little girl’s funeral. Around that time, I was able to get involved with the charity and run the marathon for them.”
Cops for Kids with Cancer has given out over $4.7 million to families like Ella’s and D’Angelo’s since it started in 2002, according to its website.
Working with the organization has been the highlight of Harkins’ career, he said. Especially since it’s helped out a handful of families in Peabody over the last several years.
“I tell people all the time that this is for whatever you need to do to put a smile on your child’s face,” Harkins said. “If that’s a trip to Disney, there’s $5,000 and take them to Disney. It can pay rent, a car payment. Whatever they need.”
The money was a huge help for Marcy Ruggiero, who struggled to qualify for other childhood cancer foundations. She said they had stricter guidelines, with some only offering money for mortgages, not rent, or car payments even though she’s already paid off her car.
“Back in the day before I had kids, I made really, really good money and $5,000 wasn’t as much,” she said. “When you have kids, you’re penny pinching. That’s a huge amount of money now.”
Part of this money went toward a recent family vacation to Jamaica. It also will make it easier for Ruggiero to pay her bills and cover the costs of D’Angelo and his 10-year-old brother Giovanni playing sports.
“D’Angelo is a phenomenal athlete,” she said. “He’s the sweetest, nicest child. I know he’s just destined for so much greatness.”
He was smiling wide when the police and fire escort arrived for him at the Center School on Friday, Harkins said.
“D’Angelo and his older brother were two energetic, loving life kids who were just all over the place and excited to see the guys in the police cars and the lights and sirens on the way to Treadwell’s,” Harkins said. “We just want to put a smile on the kids’ faces but at the same time, it puts a smile on our face.”
For more information on Cops for Kids with Cancer, visit https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/.