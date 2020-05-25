DANVERS -- McKinnon's Supermarket on 73 Holten Street in Danvers will be keeping its store closed on Tuesday, May 26 due to some of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.
On its website, McKinnon's said that it hopes to be able to reopen on Wednesday, May 27.
"We have made the difficult decision to keep our Danvers location closed on Tuesday, May 26," said a statement on its website. "This closure will allow us to have all employees tested and cleared to work, and allow us to hve the store professionally sanitized, and then deep cleaned. These proactive measures, being taken in cooperation with the Danvers Board of Health, is in the best interest of all employees and the public that shops our store.
"Once back open, all employees who arrive to work will have their temperature checked, and (we) will be monitoring for any symptoms each day. We are making sure all employees are informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard their own health and the health of our community."
McKinnon's also has stores in Everett, Portsmouth, N.H. and Salem, N.H. Those locations will be open on Tuesday.