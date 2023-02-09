BEVERLY — City councilors are criticizing Varian’s latest plan to clean up its contaminated site, saying it appears that the company has chosen some methods “primarily to save the responsible parties money.”
In comments that they unanimously approved this week, councilors referred to some of Varian’s proposed solutions as “business as usual” and said they were “alarmed” by how long the treatments will take to get rid of the toxic chemicals.
“(W)e as the impacted community do not find a compelling reason to wait an additional decade to reduce the risk of groundwater contamination,” councilors wrote.
The comments by the City Council came two weeks after Varian presented a new “Phase 3 Remedial Action Plan” to clean up contamination on its former property at 150 Sohier Road. The state last year ordered the company to devise a new plan after ruling that its 30-year-long cleanup was not working. The contamination has spread underground into the nearby neighborhood, raising concerns that toxic chemicals could get into homes, businesses and streams.
Varian has proposed a variety of treatment methods in its new plan, some of which are new and some that the company has already been using for years. New techniques include super-heating the groundwater to vaporize and remove the chemicals, and installing absorbent barriers under Tozer Road and on the bank of a nearby stream to prevent the chemicals from spreading.
City councilors have raised questions about some of the strategies. In one case, councilors called the method Varian has proposed to treat the chemicals under an open field on the property “unacceptable,” saying it amounts to waiting 12 more years to see whether the contamination dissipates on its own. Other alternatives won’t take as long but will cost Varian more money, councilors said.
In another case, involving treating the chemicals under Building 5 on the property, councilors said Varian selected a treatment that will take four to seven years instead of another that would take only one year.
“It appears that costs being 65-100% higher is the sole reason” for selecting the alternative that would take longer, councilors said.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, which is overseeing the cleanup, has also raised questions about Varian’s plan.
Varian said in a statement that they “appreciate the City Council’s comments” and will respond to them at the close of the public comment period, which ends Feb. 14. The public can view Varian’s plan and submit a comment at https://beverlysitecleanup.com/public-involvement.
