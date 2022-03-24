SALEM — Mayor Kim Driscoll almost got a raise.
The City Council overwhelmingly rejected the opportunity to give the city’s highest elected position a 2.5% compensation increase, voting only two in favor and nine opposed when it came time to approve the recommended raise.
The recommendation came from a 4 to 1 vote from the body’s administration and finance committee a couple hours earlier, after basing the raise on a 2 to 3% increase recently issued to department heads.
“A 2.5% cost-of-living increase for a mayoral position... I’d rather see that go to city staff in the budget,” said Ward 6 City Councilor Megan Riccardi. “I don’t think it’s necessary at this time to be assigned out to the mayor.”
The increase, which Driscoll did not request, would’ve brought the salary paid to Salem’s mayor to $153,750 per year. The discussion, which is called for every couple years under the city ordinance, focuses not on sitting Mayor Driscoll, but on the office’s pay.
The vote came amidst calmly mixed city council viewpoints, with some who felt the $150,000 rate is high enough, and others who felt the position deserves a small jump. It also came alongside a survey of comparable towns and what their mayors or town administrators make, which showed Driscoll is paid more than most of her nearby counterparts.
Alongside 20 communities compared to Salem, only five communities had a higher base rate: Danvers, at $203,288; Everett, at $191,475; Quincy, at $150,942; Somerville, at $180,000; and Swampscott, at $156,060. The others ranged from $100,000 in Gloucester to $145,000 paid to the mayor in Lynn. The compared communities pay their town CEO an average of $135,812.61.
Many councilors were quick to point out Driscoll is already paid quite well. The position saw its last increases set in 2017, with a $15,000 raise added in 2018 and another in 2019 to bring the position from $120,000 to $150,000 over two years.
“She deserves to be paid,” said Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, “but at this point, I see we’re above average. We’re not underperforming in this light.”
Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain concurred with Dominguez, that “it seems like the compensation is in line with what’s appropriate and fair.”
“Although it isn’t wildly out of line with the average, it does seem like the mayor is sort of well above the mean,” McClain said. “The mayor is currently compensated more than most mayors on the list.”
Councilor-at-large Alice Merkl pointed out Salem’s status as a year-round tourist destination, something that she argued puts greater pressure on Driscoll than a mayor in similarly sized cities.
“I don’t see it as apples to apples, with Salem’s unique position of managing a lot of tourism, and an unsuual situation in October,” Merkl said. “I don’t see the comparisons of population being the only consideration here.”
The 2.5% recommendation left the committee on a 4 to 1 vote, with councilors Ty Hapworth, Bob McCarthy, Merkl and Caroline Watson-Felt in favor, and McClain opposed.
Once the matter went back to the full City Council, opposition piled on.
“The mayor’s salary sits in a good place, so I don’t believe we need to do an increase,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Jeff Cohen. “We’re a little bit more than the average.”
Ultimately, McCarthy and Merkl were the only two councilors voting in favor. The rest of the body was opposed.
“The mayor does an outstanding job, and I don’t think you’ll find anyone who disagrees with that. I don’t know anyone who works more hours, more days. She’s always working,” said Ward 3 City Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo. But with employees souring on their city positions due to less-than-competitive pay, the money should go to “the city employees we’d like to retain.”
Visit bit.ly/3JzOq9o for more coverage of this meeting.
