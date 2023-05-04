PEABODY — The City Council has approved the acquisition of 80 acres of open space in South Peabody.
City councilors unanimously voted for the city to acquire two roughly 40 acre parcels, 0 Sherwood Avenue and 0 Spring Pond Road, for $7.2 million at an April 27 meeting. The parcels sit near the Meadows Golf Course, Spring Pond and Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt originally announced the move during his State of the City address this winter after developer Paul DiBiase and family proposed to build hundreds of units of housing on the undeveloped site.
It’s the largest land acquisition the city has made since it bought Brooksby Farm.
“We will be able to connect with land that we already own up behind the golf course, up behind Spring Pond, which would really be almost 300 acres of land that we would control and own in perpetuity,” Bettencourt said at the meeting.
The two parcels of land were appraised for $7.9 million, and were obtained by friendly eminent domain and through a $7.2 million lease and settlement agreement that city councilors approved April 27.
The $7.2 million price tag will be covered by Community Preservation funds, state grants and proceeds from the recreation enterprise fund, Bettencourt said, adding that none of the cost would come from Peabody’s regular operating budget. The city has already secured $2 million in Community Preservation funds that will be paid out over five years to fund the purchase, he said.
The purchase prevents private development on the 80 acres but comes with an option for some of that land to be used to expand Cedar Grove Cemetery in the future.
There’s no plans for expanding Cedar Grove Cemetery onto this 80 acres yet, but the city will consider a separate expansion of the cemetery and possibly the addition of a columbarium, which houses urns, Bettencourt said.
“We are getting to the point where we probably only have a few more years [of space] if we don't do this further expansion,” he said. “Cemeteries are profitable for the city and we will look at opportunities for potential expansion in the future.”
The DiBiase family signed the lease and settlement agreement before it went before the Council for a vote.
“This is not an indictment of Mr. DiBiase or his team of talented developers,” Bettencourt said. “There may be opportunities in the future to work in Peabody, but this wasn't because of them. It was because I felt the importance of conserving our natural resources and protecting the quality of life of our residents.”
Councilor at-Large Jon Turco was one of several councilors who commended Bettencourt for the deal during the April 27 meeting.
“This is an incredible thing for the city and I'm very happy to see it,” Turco said. “In a state where we're pushing housing, housing, housing, it was very bold of you to take this move on behalf of the city.”
The amount of new housing proposed for the site would have had detrimental effects on traffic and schools in the area, Bettencourt said.
Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin agreed that the purchase is the right step for the city.
“This is a bold move, and I think, Mr. Mayor, you’re probably going to get some hits given the current political climate,” Manning-Martin said. “But I think it's important that everybody knows you have the Council's full support, unanimous support on this.”
Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville said the city should consider connecting nearby neighborhoods through walking trails on the new 80 acres. Having grown up in this area, he’s happy to see it be preserved instead of developed into housing, he added.
“Just from a recreational perspective, there are a lot of folks that really benefit from having this open space available to them,” he said.
