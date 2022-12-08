PEABODY — The City Council will host a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed zoning change that could make way for a 12,500-square-foot theater and public hall at the rear of the Pulaski Street industrial park.
The hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. in Wiggin Auditorium at City Hall during the council’s regular meeting. It follows a unanimous vote by the Planning Board to recommend the council allow this type of facility to operate in Peabody’s light industrial zones on a special permit basis. Attorney Jack Keilty, who originally proposed the zoning change to the board, had sought a by-right use.
Keilty is representing Ray Falite’s Pulaski Acquisition, which has entered a lease agreement with Casa Bella Venue for a building located at 23 Old County Road (at the far end of the industrial park), Keilty said at the Dec. 1 Planning Board meeting.
Casa Bella Venue operates venues in Stoneham and Boston, Keilty said. Their Peabody location would host weddings, corporate events and other gatherings.
Under city zoning, these types of facilities are not allowed in Peabody’s light industrial zones.
“As to avoid a suggestion of spot zoning, I thought we should make it available in all of the IL zoning districts,” Keilty told the board.
Making the zoning change by-right would also speed up the city approval process for his client’s project, he said. He also recommended definitions for “theater” and “public hall” that the city could adopt in the zoning amendment. The definition for “theater” was taken from Boston’s zoning code, while “public hall’’ was defined by a model zoning code Keilty found online, he said.
“We do want to be aware that a public hall should be distinguished from a school, church, private club or fraternal organization,” Keilty said.
Board member Joseph Gagnon worried that the definition of a public hall was still too general, since it specified the venue as one that could host “any meeting or entertainment,” he said.
“I’m not looking to make things more difficult or say that everything has to be special permit, it’s just a little scary when it says ‘any’ because you know, you can get some crazy kind of entertainment in there,” Gagnon said at the meeting.
Along with recommending the zoning change to the council, the Planning Board asked that councilors and the city’s community development department refine and clarify the definitions of theater, public hall and entertainment. Keilty said he was open to working with officials on this.
Board members were also concerned that allowing the zoning change to happen by-right instead of special permit could create issues in neighborhoods near light industrial zones, especially since by-right zoning wouldn’t require neighbors to be notified of projects like these ahead of their approval.
Light industrial zones in Peabody exist off Birney Street, Winter Street, the western end of Oak Street, Washington Street, Walnut Street and Webster Street in addition to the one off Pulaski Street, said city Planner Andrew Levin.
“The idea of having a special permit would allow abutters to be notified,” Levin said. “It’d also allow departments to be notified of different changes of uses in which they could provide comments for.”
Board member Peter Arvanites said this approach would be fairer to abutters of these zones.
“Although there would be another layer for the developer, I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds because with an ‘as of right’ change, people wouldn’t have the ability to challenge or to be heard on a theater or a venue coming close to their home,” Arvanites said.