PEABODY — Recreational marijuana shops could be coming to Peabody after all.
A proposed zoning amendment that would allow the recreational shops to open along a section of Route 1 was introduced to city councilors by Mayor Ted Bettencourt last week.
Under the amendment, pot retailers could apply for a special permit through the city to open in a marijuana establishment zone along Route 1.
That zone starts on the northbound side of the highway across from Spinelli’s and, if the amendment passes, would be expanded to end in the area of the Gulf Gas Station across from Budget Pools.
“It’s on our business highway and I wanted to keep it within that zone,” Bettencourt said.
The permits would be non-transferable, according to the proposed amendment. Any retailer looking to open would also have to gain approval from the state, and shops wouldn’t be allowed to open in buildings that also contain any type of residence.
If accepted, the amendment could bring in valuable revenue for the city, Bettencourt said, adding that this funding could go toward renovations at city schools or major infrastructure projects in Peabody.
“That additional type of revenue will not be specific to any one project or another,” he said. “It will just be income that can come in and assist with our budget needs and with our debt service as we bond to do those big projects.”
The council voted 9-1 at its Nov. 22 meeting to send the amendment into its ad hoc committee on marijuana. Councilors would still need to vote on the amendment itself following a number of public hearings for it to take effect.
This isn’t the first time marijuana proposals have been presented before the council since Massachusetts voters in 2016 opted to legalize marijuana for those 21 and older. In 2017, the council voted to allow three medical marijuana dispensaries to open along the same corridor of Route 1 that is currently proposed for recreational shops.
Two of those dispensaries, Phytopia and The Wellness Connection, went on to get approval from the state. Both were slated to go on the former site of Brothers Kouzina on Route 1, but neither have opened.
In 2017, Bettencourt urged Peabody voters to shoot down allowing recreational pot shops within city borders in a referendum vote.
“At the time, I took a strong stance that I didn’t think (recreational shops) would be the right thing for the city,” Bettencourt said. “I just felt that there were a lot of unanswered questions concerning how it was going to work with public health and safety, and I just felt that it was better to wait and see how things unfolded.”
The mayor was also concerned about how host agreements would play out in the city, which stipulate how marijuana establishments may operate in conjunction with local and state guidelines, and how much of pot shops’ revenue would go to the city.
He said Peabody has “reaped the benefit” of taking a wait-and-see approach and watching how other communities have handled recreational pot.
“Now, I feel that we’ve learned what works, what doesn’t,” Bettencourt said. “I’m much more comfortable with a lot of the questions I had before about health concerns, about safety concerns, and I felt it was time to bring it forward to the City Council to ask for approval.”
He was also encouraged by recent reforms from the Cannabis Control Commission, which included tighter restrictions on how communities can negotiate their host fee agreements.
Councilor at-large Anne Manning-Martin was the sole councilor to vote against sending the proposal to committee.
“I’m not even going to vote to accept this,” she said during the meeting. “I don’t want anything to do with it.”
Manning-Martin did not return a request for comment on this story Monday.
