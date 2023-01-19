BEVERLY — A city councilor has proposed naming the harbormaster’s building in honor of former Harbormaster Dan McPherson, who died last year.
Ward 1 Councilor Todd Rotondo proposed naming the harbormaster building at 11 Cabot St. the “Daniel McPherson Memorial Building.” The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal on March 6 at City Hall.
McPherson worked for the city since 1995 and was the longtime harbormaster until his death in January 2022. In a letter to his fellow councilors, Rotondo called McPherson a “hardworking and humble public servant, whose top priority was to keep the city’s harbor and waterways safe.”
Rotondo said McPherson was a mentor to many men and women who went on to positions of law enforcement and firefighting in the city. McPherson was also a longtime volunteer coach for Beverly Youth Soccer.
Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh, former Beverly Assistant Harbormaster Eric Gagnon, and Marblehead Harbormaster Mark Souza all submitted letters to the City Council supporting the proposal to name the harbormaster’s building after McPherson.
“When I think of that building, I think of Dan,” Souza wrote.
Gagnon noted that many people who worked under McPherson “are now your local police officers and firefighters” and have moved on to positions of leadership in their department and community.
“Mr. McPherson’s name on the building would not only be an honor to his lifelong dedication to service, but also a reminder to all that everyone deserves a chance to prove themselves and all it takes is one man to give somebody a chance to completely change their life,” Gagnon wrote.
