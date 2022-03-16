SALEM — One of the City Council’s freshmen is making a case for reversing a 2019 ban the council put on “solid fuel” fire pits.
Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela, just a couple of months into his first term in office, is asking his colleagues to legalize the pits, which burn wood, pellets and other fuel sources known to generate embers. He also seeks to establish rules to make their use safe throughout the city. The issue is in front of the City Council’s public health committee for further review.
The proposal is a response to a vote three years ago requested by then-fire Chief John “Gerry” Giunta, who targeted solid fuel fire pits at a time when gas-burning pits were being used in some highly visible outdoor dining areas at restaurants downtown. The thinking at the time was that residents would see the gas-burning pits downtown and be inspired to buy solid fuel pits for their own backyards. But those yards might be small, confined spaces with unsafe conditions, Guinta feared.
There’s a belief, however, that the ban hasn’t stopped the sales and use of solid fuel pits — if residents can’t buy them from Salem retailers, they’ll just travel to neighboring communities that don’t have bans to buy them instead, Varela argued.
“A lot of residents can go...to Danvers and Peabody, and pick up a fire pit,” he said. “As the ordinance is written now, currently, it says any use of solid fuel is absolutely prohibited — no chimeneas, no fire pits. My intent in changing section 129 (of the city ordinances on fire protection) is bringing in more robust rules relative to safety.”
Under the proposed rules, solid fuel fire pits could be used if there’s a fire extinguisher or hose nearby and the pit is at least 25 feet from all buildings, structures and fences. A person 21 years or older must attend the fire at all times, and burning of leaves or construction material would remain prohibited, according to Varela. The fire also must always remain under 3 square feet in size.
“The season is coming up, and people are going to start with this activity,” he said. “They’re going to have fires if they can and they have the proper setbacks for it, and I think it’s time for us instead of just telling our residents ‘you just can’t do it,’ giving them some safety guidelines.”
That’s in part because fire pits build community, he said. That’s something many are sorely lacking heading into the third summer impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a lot of neighborhoods in Ward 1 and Ward 2, there isn’t much backyard space,” Varela said. “But there might be plenty of frontage in the driveway up front — and that’s where it becomes more of a community thing. It’s about getting together with your neighbors.”
The rules were amended just last year by newly sworn-in fire Chief Al Dionne to allow fire pits at Winter Island, where it was argued campers regularly build fires and do so safely throughout the peninsula’s campground area.
As it stands, Dionne has yet to form a recommendation on Varela’s proposal, he explained.
“The Fire Department is still reviewing this proposal,” Dionne said, “and at this time does not endorse any changes to the section.”
