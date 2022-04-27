SALEM — A proposal in front of the Salem City Council attempts to mandate brick sidewalks in the city's historic districts and advocates for their more prominent use citywide.
City Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth is asking his colleagues to expand the city's sidewalk maintenance rules, which today constitutes a single line: "Every sidewalk constructed under this division shall thereafter be kept in repair by the director of public services at the expense of the city."
Hapworth's proposal adds rules that would establish brick as "the required surface material for all sidewalks located within the local historic districts."
The new rules would further encourage brick surfaces in the downtown "B5" business district, though concrete would still be permitted. All pre-existing brick surfaces "shall be maintained and replaced in kind."
Concrete would remain "the encouraged surface material for all sidewalks located outside of Salem's historic districts and the downtown B5," the proposal reads. "Both brick, concrete and asphalt shall be permitted therein. All pre-existing brick shall be maintained and replaced in kind."
The change, Hapworth said, is sought to establish a standard whenever a work crew opens up a sidewalk.
"I've noticed that we're constantly in this difficult position where, as we're improving sidewalks, there's different expectations in different areas on what materials should be in there," Hapworth said.
The proposal has already sparked some discussion over the safety of bricks for those who travel by bike, stroller, or anything else with small wheels.
"There's always a difference of opinion on this, and this is always a hot topic," Hapworth said. "I brought this before the Disabilities Commission in February to get their take on it, and the general feedback is that most are fine with brick as long as there's a maintenance plan, and maintenance in place. The passability of a sidewalk has less to do with the material than it does the maintenance and condition of the sidewalk."
The proposal is scheduled to go to the City Council's government services committee for a more in-depth discussion. It's also due to go before the Disabilities Commission again in May.
"I want to have a conversation around the maintenance of our sidewalks," Hapworth said. "If it isn't maintained, it isn't too easy for anyone to get around on. I want to see what the maintenance plan is."