SALEM — Realities continued to clash Thursday night as a proposed tax break for the redevelopment of Leefort Terrace received unanimous support from members of the council's finance committee.
The finance committee ended its hearing on a $3 million "tax increment finance" proposal that would create a district of eligible properties in the area surrounding Leefort Terrace. The five-member panel voted Thursday to recommend its approval to the full council at its regular meeting Jan. 12. If approved there, the program will save developers $3 million in increased taxes over 15 years after they redevelop the Salem Housing Authority's 50-unit Leefort Terrace property into a 124-unit affordable housing project, with 50 units reserved for Leefort tenants at their current rental rates.
The hearing was opened in December to more than three hours of debate, and another two hours passed Thursday night before the issue was referred out.
The project has proven to be a thorny one, with many proponents begging for redevelopment to correct handicap accessibility issues and current property conditions. At the same time, other residents have harshly condemned the plan for its siting within a floodplain and concerns about tenants being forced out, made to pay more in their new units, or otherwise neglected.
The proposal has also drawn some criticism for the perception of public housing instead becoming privatized through a private-public partnership with Beacon Communities — the developer identified to rebuild the site.
The tax break was supported by several who spoke at the meeting, including Shannon Bailey, president of the Leefort Terrace tenant association. It was also criticized by many, including Joe Doyle, another Leefort tenant who went on to attack Bailey and insist she doesn't speak for the community.
Other opponents questioned whether the program is legal for its inclusion of a school property — the site used by Bentley Academy Innovation School is among the parcels being included in the scope of the district — to satisfy a "commercial" requirement, insisting it will never hold up with state authorities.
Residents were also told multiple times at Thursday's meeting, however, that the state Department of Housing and Community Development has already given early support to the program, meaning the school's inclusion isn't problematic because it actually does count as a "commercial" use in this context.
"Were this an issue, DHCD wouldn't have allowed us to advance this to the council," city planning director Tom Daniel said. "Clearly, a school isn't a commercial use. But this program's perspective is (that 'commercial' represents) non-residential uses that are a mix of things. ... A school is not a commercial use, but it isn't a residential use. And with that mix of uses, as DHCD has determined, the plan conforms."
Some councilors and others feel the Leefort project is necessary because it creates affordable housing.
"The government isn't creating affordable housing anymore. They haven't in many, many years," Councilor-at-large Alice Merkl said. "This is creating additional affordable housing for us, and that isn't easily done anymore."
Gary "Gigi" Gill, a Flint Street renter who's also known for his LGBTQ advocacy on the North Shore, provided a harsher context for affordability: His own rent struggle, which has seen his unit's rate go from $1,999 per month to $2,375 in just a few years. Now, it could rise to $2,500.
"Three years ago, I went to every meeting this city had for affordable housing," Gill said. "Still, we're here with nothing on the plate for seniors or the public."
Cathy Hoog, executive director of the Salem Housing Authority, further expanded on questions about whether current tenants will be taken care of and ultimately pay the same rents as they're paying today.
"The way the federal regulations govern project-based voucher programs is people will only pay a percentage of their income, regardless of what their rent is. The participants in the project-based voucher program will still only pay 30% of their income," Hoog said. "The participants aren't allowed to be charged any additional dollars outside the percentage of their income."
Richard Stafford, a Boardman Street resident, said he'd rather see the $3 million in tax savings go toward "future affordable housing needs the city of Salem will clearly continue to have."
Ellen Simpson, a Geneva Street resident, supported the project and asked those in attendance to effectively look in the mirror.
"Each of us have had help in getting to where we are now in life," she said, "including all the people who've spoken tonight. Let's bring others with us by creating opportunities for the people who need it."
Visit bit.ly/3Gi9DEt for more from this meeting.