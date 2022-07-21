SALEM — Evidently, it’s all moot.
The state’s Appeals Court has thrown out an appeal from Ward 6 resident Jerry Ryan regarding the 2019 city election, in which he lost to current two-term Councilor Megan Riccardi by a single vote.
Ryan sought to appeal the outcome of the state’s Superior Court trial in 2020 supporting Riccardi’s win, not because he was contesting the outcome, but because he believed the errors his side argued in court could be repeated in future elections.
But ultimately, a brief decision issued Tuesday didn’t dip into that discussion, or really into anything. Rather, the court decided to dismiss the appeal completely.
“The plaintiff’s claims are moot,” the decision reads. “The results of the election were certified, the plaintiff’s opponent was sworn in, and her two-year term of office as Ward 6 City Councilor has since been fully served, with the position having appeared on the ballot again on Nov. 2, 2021. The election results for a term that has since ended cannot be retroactively voided.”
And because the court feels the claims are moot, “and we decline to exercise our discretion to reach the merits, we dismiss this appeal,” the decision closes.
It remains unclear whether Ryan will further appeal the matter to a higher level. For Manning, the court didn’t directly address the issue raised by the appeal — and now the stakes are much higher as more people vote by mail and absentee methods, she explained.
“A number of things have changed since the Jerry Ryan recount,” Manning said. “First, the laws have changed regarding automatic voter registration. Second, the Supreme Judicial Court has come down with a ruling that approves en-masse vote-by-mail voting, and these two major changes made the prior law regarding small quantities of absentee ballots too burdensome to impose in a city-wide, vote-by-mail environment.
“What’s required of the city hasn’t changed,” added Manning. “The Appellate Court didn’t rule on whether the city appropriately reviewed those absentee ballots.”
Ryan’s case against the election outcome has hinged on specific votes that either were cast and shouldn’t have been, or weren’t and should’ve been allowed, he argued. That includes the situation surrounding one specific Ward 6 voter who needed to show proof of residency as polls closed. The voter couldn’t, thus preventing access to a ballot that he had said would’ve been cast for Ryan, thus tying the election.
A handful of absentee ballot materials were also challenged by Ryan. In one example, a voter who’s known to go by both Liz and Elizabeth, signatures didn’t visibly match where they should have if written by the same person. The Superior Court, in its 9-day trial, ultimately supported the city’s handling of each decision.
City attorney Beth Rennard celebrated the news, saying she isn’t “surprised by the outcome, as we have prevailed in each step along the way.”
“I am, and always have been, confident in the city clerk and election staff’s professionalism, compliance with our election laws and administration of the elections,” Rennard said.
