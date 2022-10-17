GLOUCESTER — The state Appeals Court has found that a robbery victim’s in-court identification of the defendant as the person he’d been drinking with earlier in the evening was not improper.
In a decision last week, the court denied an appeal by Thomas Walsh, of Gloucester, who is serving a five- to seven-year prison term for the October 2016 robbery and beating of a 37-year-old man on board the Yankee Freedom.
Walsh and a second man, Corey Richard, of Danvers, were with the victim earlier in the evening, drinking at a bar and then on the boat.
During Walsh’s trial, the victim “informally” identified Walsh from the witness stand as “this Thomas Walsh person here” when describing the man he’d met that evening.
The victim told police he woke up later to see Richard tapping on the window asking if he wanted to go back out. He said he was then robbed by Richard and a man who had a similar build to Walsh.
The victim suffered several broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head lacerations, and was robbed of his sunglasses, watch, and his wallet with $300 in cash.
Walsh’s appellate attorney argued that the in-court identification was improper, but the Appeals Court concluded that the victim hadn’t identified Walsh directly as his assailant, only as the person he’d been with earlier in the evening.
It was the prosecutor who urged jurors to compare the victim’s description of Walsh’s tattoo with the one described by the victim.
Walsh’s lawyer in the appeal also objected to the admission of surveillance images and a Facebook photo.
Walsh’s conviction was upheld.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis