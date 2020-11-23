SALEM — The city has postponed Monday's COVID-19 testing for Salem residents until 2 to 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows.
Officials said the testing site was temporarily closed on Monday due to the heavy rain interfering with the ability to collect reliable samples.
Testing will resume Monday afternoon weather permitting.
The free, drive-up testing at the Willows is for Salem residents only. Proof of Salem residency, through either an official government ID or a current utility bill showing name and address, is required. Those arriving for testing will not be asked to show proof of insurance or U.S. citizenship.
The test is conducted via nasal swab. Residents can expect to receive results within 24 to 48 hours of being tested. There is no pre-registration, and residents do not need to exhibit symptoms to get tested.
Testing is also scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Willows. The first hour is reserved for Salem residents who are 65 years or older.
This round of testing is offered through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. It is in addition to the ongoing testing available at Old Town Hall and Salem High School.