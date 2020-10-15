DANVERS — The Dunkin' Donuts at 128 Water St. in Danvers alerted the public this morning that it will be closed for the next few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a notice posted on Facebook, the store management explained that the employee last worked on Monday and was exhibiting no signs of the coronavirus then in daily temperature checks and health screenings that are performed. But on Tuesday, while the employee was off that day, the person started to feel ill. The worker was tested for COVID and received a positive result on Wednesday evening.
The store said that, at this time, the person is "doing well."
"Upon us learning of the positive test result we immediately entered our COVID protocol and closed our store for deep cleaning. We had a professional company who uses CDC approved cleaning procedures disinfect the entire store last night," the notice said.
The store will be closed for the next few days while all employees are tested as a precaution, according to the notice.
"We have reached out to the Danvers Board of Health to make sure we follow every guideline so that we can reopen safely for our employees and our community."
Meanwhile, in Hamilton, the Cumberland Farms at 121 Bay Road was also closed this week after an employee there was potentially exposed to COVID-19.
A statement from the town on Tuesday explained that the store decided to close as a precautionary measure and was conducting a deep cleaning and testing all employees.
Officials said they couldn't release any more details about the situation, citing privacy laws, but did stress that the health department was in contact with the store.
They said that due to the precautions taken by employees and customers at Cumberland Farms, it's unlikely any customers would be considered a contact if the employee were to test positive for the virus.
Those precautions include social distancing, mask-wearing, employees wearing gloves when handling food, regular handwashing and disinfecting of equipment, and plexiglass shields at the counters.