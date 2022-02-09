Cities and towns in the region continue to lift COVID restrictions this week, as hospitalization and infection rates plummet from the omicron surge earlier this winter.
And in a significant move, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday morning that the state will be allowing the mask mandate in schools to expire on Feb. 28, meaning students won't have to mask up when they return from vacation. Although individual districts could still require masks.
On Tuesday, the Salem Board of Health voted to immediately end its indoor mask and vaccine mandate, and Swampscott officials also agreed to end their town's mask order, effective Feb. 20.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the Board of Health moved up its scheduled meeting to Friday morning with just one item on the agenda: Peabody's mask mandate. He said it's anticipated the board will vote to rescind it. Similarly, the Marblehead Board of Health will meet that afternoon to discuss the town's mandate.
Beverly's mandate was lifted as of Feb. 2, and the Danvers Board of Health is scheduled to meet Thursday night to discuss the matter. Some board members signaled, after a meeting last week, they would be open to reconsider and lift the mask requirement earlier than anticipated.