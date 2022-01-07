Trash pickup in several communities is being delayed this week because a high number of workers are out sick with COVID-19.
JRM Hauling & Recycling, which collects trash and recycling for multiple North Shore communities, posted a message online saying the company is facing “significant service delays” due to employees with COVID-19 being out on sick leave.
“JRM is doing everything possible to get service to our communities and we ask for patience as we get through the next few weeks,” said the message signed by the company’s Jimmy Motzkin. JRM, which is based in Peabody, did not return messages seeking comment.
Mayor Mike Cahill said trash and recycling is being picked up about a half-day late in Beverly due to the JRM worker shortage, and Christmas tree pickup has been postponed until next week.
Cahill, who has sent robocall messages to residents about the problem, said there have not been a lot of complaints.
“People have been great,” he said. “I think the communication has helped. Everybody is dealing with the same thing with the omicron spread.”
In Peabody, Public Services Director Robert Labossiere said the situation is “day-to-day.”
“They have to shift their labor force around based on who’s healthy and who’s not,” he said. “We’ve had some calls from people wondering what’s going on. We’re just wishing for a little extra patience and understanding right now.”
Salem, which uses the trash hauler Waste Management, has had no more delays or missed collections than average, according to Dominick Pangallo, the mayor’s chief of staff.
Delays in trash collections are not unique to the North Shore. Steve Changaris, the Northeast regional vice president for the National Waste & Recycling Association, said the industry, like many others, is struggling with a worker shortage that has been exacerbated by the omicron surge of the virus.
“When we went through the first wave of COVID, we really sort of got away with one,” Changaris said. “This second round has been more problematic for everybody because the omicron variant is much more contagious.”
Changaris said his organization encourages mask-wearing and vaccinations among waste collection workers.
Changaris noted that the impacts of the pandemic are coming on top of an existing truck driver shortage. There are also longer lines for trucks at transfer stations, meaning longer waits and less time on the road.
“We’re in a pinch with a lot of different variables,” he said. “We’re doing our best. Haulers are pulling out all the stops. We’ll get through it.”
