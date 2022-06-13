SWAMPSCOTT — A coyote bit a man on the leg in the parking lot of a local bank early Monday morning, according to police.
The man told police he was talking on his cellphone outside the Santander Bank on Paradise Road about 6:15 a.m., when the coyote walked up and bit his calf.
He said he chased the animal off with a stick and it ran into the woods.
Swampscott Animal Control was looking for the animal but, as of Monday evening, it had not been found.
The man told police he would go to the hospital on his own and he expected to be treated for rabies, as a precaution, since the animal was not available for testing.
The Paradise Road section of Swampscott in which the attack occurred is a very busy section of town with multiple stores and businesses along a heavily-traveled road.