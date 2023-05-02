DANVERS — The Community Preservation Act has once again failed in Danvers.
The CPA failed at the polls during the town’s spring election with 1,513 residents voting against it and 1,322 in favor.
The act would have created a local fund to preserve historic buildings, landmarks, drinking water supplies and open space in town, along with community housing programs. It also would have helped create recreational areas and rehabilitate local parks, playgrounds and athletic fields.
The matter was the sole ballot question for the town’s May 2 election. If it had passed, the CPA fund would have been subsidized through a surcharge of 1% on the annual property tax assessed on real property in Danvers, translating to $18 a quarter for the average Danvers homeowner, according to local proponents of the CPA.
“It’s taxation without representation,” said Danvers resident Mark Zuberek, who stood outside Danvers High School with a sign opposing the CPA during Tuesday’s election. “That’s what it comes down to. Now, if people want to pay more taxes, more power to them, they can put more money into the tax bill.”
The state’s Community Preservation Trust Fund would have also supplemented funding for local CPA projects, and the town was expected to raise approximately $850,000 in local CPA revenues each year, according to the Community Preservation Coalition’s website.
Since the state’s CPA contribution is funded through fees paid at the Registry of Deeds and state income taxes, Danvers residents have been paying for CPA improvements in other communities for 20 years, said Dan Gagnon, a member of the Danvers Historical Society and the town’s Salem Village Historic District Commission.
“We paid for the new fences in the Salem Common. We paid for the Hill House in Beverly. We paid for towns in western Massachusetts to buy restrictions and preserve open space,” Gagnon said. “That money has not helped Danvers.”
This isn’t the first time the matter has been struck down in town. A petition failed to get enough signatures for the CPA question to go on the ballot in 2021, five years after voters frowned on it in a 2016 election.
While Gagnon was hopeful that the town might pursue the CPA again in the future, Select Board member Dan Bennett doubts he’ll see one soon, he said Tuesday night.
“We made a good effort and had a good plan, but this made it very clear that the community votes with their wallets,” said Bennett, who helped push for the CPA. “We don’t have the energy to mobilize against people who just aren’t willing to listen.”
School Committee members Eric Crane and Joshua Kepnes, Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer and Select Board member Maureen Bernard ran unopposed for re-election and will remain in their seats.
Lisa Silva won an uncontested race for a spot on the Danvers Housing Authority, while Irene Conte, Cory Ryan and Charles Desmond were voted in to fill three seats on the Board of Library Trustees.
Precincts 3, 5 and 7 were the only contested races for Town Meeting.
Precinct 3 voted in Jane Fuller, Linda Lee, James Morose, George Snow, Jeffrey Cary and Jeanne Argento, edging out Gary Cannavo.
Precinct 5 elected Julie Elizabeth Curtis, Charles Dame Jr., Rebecca Froncki, Amy Elizabeth Ciancarelli, Jennifer St. Arneault and Michael Shannon, while Brian Barry just missed getting in.
Precinct 7 elected William Fouhey, Katie Hislop, Robert O’Keefe, Kenneth Gerald Scholes Jr., Kyle Bryce Hopkins, Kristine Cheetham, and R. Geoffrey Caldarone, beating Mark Zuberek.
As for non-contested races, in Precinct 1, Susan Dagley, Torey Adler, Joan Louise Chane, Nova Samodai, Deborah Mary Gesualdo and Karen Joanne Nelson were elected.
Precinct 2 voted in Edward Joseph Gibbons III, Jarod Waterman, Arthur James Francis and Ellen Lefavour.
Precinct 4 elected Gary Alton Jones, Jason Anthony Gross, Cory Ryan, Lisa Marie Trask, Laurent Perreault, Sara Jean D’Antonio and Valentine Ndanga Nanah.
In Precinct 6, Vincent Mackey, Dutrochet Djoko, Mark Lentine, Fawn Burns Anderson, Peter Wilson and Ryan Griffis were voted in.
Precinct 8 saw John Pumphrey Jr., Brandi Ditch, Jonathan Mattarocchia and Jane Tremblay get elected.
