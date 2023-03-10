IPSWICH — The Trustees of Reservations is planning to phase out its annual Crane Beach parking stickers and start charging most of its members on each trip to the beach rather than through the one-time sticker fee.
The organization said it is making the change to improve access to the popular beach. Trustees officials say that during the pandemic, when they implemented a new parking reservation system, members with stickers would often reserve a parking spot in advance but then not show up, creating “false sellouts” that left unused spaces on busy days.
By requiring people to pay each time they reserve a spot, they are more likely to show up and make full use of the parking lot, said Peter Pinciaro, director of the Crane Estate, which includes the beach.
“Fundamentally it’s going to make the beach more accessible,” he said. “If somebody reserves a space and doesn’t come, that limits the opportunity for others.”
The Trustees, a nonprofit conservation organization, said on its website that it does not expect to make more money under the new system. The stickers were included for free for the higher levels of membership, while other members could purchase them for $85.
“(W)e are not doing this for financial reasons,” the Trustees said.
The Trustees are, however, also planning to raise membership dues effective May 1. A spokesman said the rates are still being finalized and will be announced in April.
Under the new sticker-less system, the cost of admission for Trustees members will depend on the level of membership. Individual, family and contributing members will pay $20 on weekdays, $23 on weekends, and $10 off-season; supporting members will pay $10 in season and get in for free off-season; and sustaining and sponsor members will get in for free all year.
Non-members will continue to pay $40 on weekdays and $45 on weekends and holidays in season, and $10 off-season.
The Trustees said the parking stickers will be phased out as they expire, so most members don’t need to do anything until next summer. Anyone who currently has a permit that will expire before September should consider renewing it and has until April 30 to do so, the Trustees said. No permits will be sold or renewed after April 30.
Commenters on the Trustees-Crane Beach Facebook page have been critical of the policy change, calling it a “money grab” and accusing the Trustees of pricing out families. The change comes at the same time that membership rates are increasing. The Trustees said they generally raise membership rates every four years, but held off last year because of post-pandemic economic uncertainty.
“Like all organizations, The Trustees must keep pace with costs and inflation to ensure its financial health,” the organization said on its website.
Pinciaro acknowledged that the changes have caused an uproar on the Facebook page. But he said they were necessary to eliminate parking spots being reserved and then going unused.
Pinciaro said the number of Crane Beach permit holders has exploded from 10,000 to nearly 20,000 since the pandemic, and they are competing for 1,200 parking spaces. The increased demand led the Trustees to implement a reservation system to get into the beach at certain times.
Pinciario said membership fees and beach tickets provide important revenue for the Trustees, which owns 120 sites in Massachusetts. He said use of the properties has exploded since the pandemic, when people were looking to get outdoors.
“People discovered these amazing resources right in their backyard,” he said.
While the online reaction to phasing out the parking permits has been mostly negative, Pinciaro said the Trustees’ membership office has also received positive responses.
“People are very passionate about the place,” he said. “The staff is as well. We all have that in common.”
For more information on the new policy, go to https://thetrustees.org/content/crane-beach-faq/.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.