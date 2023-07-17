SWAMPSCOTT — A person was killed during an industrial incident involving a crane collapse at the Aggregate Industries worksite in Swampscott Quarry early Monday afternoon.
Public safety crews were still investigating and active at the scene an hour later, and the identity of the victim is being withheld for the time being, according to Sean Fitzgerald, Swampscott's town administrator.
The first at the scene called for an emergency medical helicopter to transport the victim to a Boston medical facility at approximately 1 p.m., with the request for a MedFlight coming about five minutes after the initial call, social media activity documenting the initial calls reports. That MedFlight was quickly canceled about a minute later after those at the scene determined the victim couldn't be saved. The injury was described by scanner reports as "massive head trauma."
"Our hearts are going out to the family of the person that lost their life," Fitzgerald said. "It's such a tragedy, and we're so heartbroken about this. Anything we can try to do to help this family and help support those that are impacted by this tragedy, we're standing ready to do."
The quarry property, which is operated by Aggregate Industries, encompasses land in both Swampscott and Salem. The massive site runs along Swampscott Road in Salem and Danvers Road in Swampscott. The earth removal permit issued by Swampscott's Select Board and reviewed by the Earth Removal Advisory Committee is renewed on an annual basis, according to the town's website on the quarry.