BEVERLY — Several blocks of Elliot Street were closed to traffic for much of the day Sunday after a car crashed into a utility pole, setting off a chain of events that left part of the area without power for hours.
The driver was able to escape from his car with only minor injuries, according to police. The driver was checked out by the ambulance crew but refused further medical attention.
Multiple police, firefighters and an ambulance responded at 7:27 a.m. to the vicinity of 374 Elliott St., for the crash. The driver told police he was driving down Elliott Street when his right front tire blew out, causing him to lose control and his vehicle to hit the utility pole.
The force of the collision brought down the pole, the transformer and multiple power lines.
The sparking lines started several small fires, and several blocks of Elliott Street had to be blocked off to allow cleanup and repair.
That area of Elliott Street remained closed until approximately 5:30 p.m. for repairs to be completed. Part of the area lost electrical power for several hours, but any more information was not available from National Grid nor the Beverly police and fire departments.
The driver’s car was towed.