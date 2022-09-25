BEVERLY — Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County.
This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture.
San San Wong of the Barr Foundation, spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup.
Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall.
Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023.
Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships.
The program runs until 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org.