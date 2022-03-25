Green pepper, celery and onions are essential ingredients of Creole and Cajun cooking. Add pasta sauce, hot peppers and chicken and you’ve got a quick and easy Chicken Creole.
Helpful Hints:
Buy good quality low-sodium, canned or packaged chopped tomatoes. I find the ones in the shelf-stable cartons have a real tomato flavor.
You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.
You can use any type of onion.
Countdown:
Make rice and set aside.
Make chicken.
Shopping List:
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 green bell pepper, 1 bunch celery, 1 can low-sodium pasta sauce, 1 bottle Worcestershire sauce, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
CREOLE CHICKEN
2 teaspoons olive oil
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced green bell pepper
1 cup sliced celery
2 teaspoon minced garlic
1 1/4 cups low-sodium pasta sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Hot pepper sauce
Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over high heat. Add chicken cubes and brown on all sides, 3 minutes. Remove to a plate, lower heat to medium high. Add onion, green pepper, celery and garlic and sauté 3 minutes. Add pasta sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper and return chicken to pan. Stir to combine ingredients. Simmer 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon chicken and sauce over rice and pass the hot pepper sauce. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 380 calories, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 130 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugars, 260 mg sodium, 1470 mg potassium, 462 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 4 vegetable, 6 lean protein.
MICROWAVE BROWN RICE
1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add the olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the chicken. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 200 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, www.shopdiabetes.org.)