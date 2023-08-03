MARBLEHEAD — Michele Cresta, the assistant superintendent of operations and finance, will take over as acting superintendent for the Marblehead Public Schools, following John Buckey’s resignation on Wednesday.
This transition comes while the School Committee “determines next steps for the interim role,” according to a statement released Thursday.
“The School Committee has complete faith that Ms. Cresta and the current leadership team will take all necessary actions to ensure a successful opening of the coming school year and we look forward to supporting them,” the statement said.
The Marblehead School Committee met behind closed doors in executive session Monday to negotiate the early termination of Buckey’s contract, which was originally set to extend to the summer of 2025. The reasons for Buckey’s resignation and what prompted the committee to discuss early termination are unclear at this time.