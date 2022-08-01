MARBLEHEAD — Fire crews attempting to battle a blaze at the town transfer station were being hindered by low-water pressure late this afternoon.
The fire was first reported in late afternoon at the Woodfin Terrace facility, with crews working on two debris piles at that location with reports that fire had spread to nearby brush.
All town fire crews were apparently the scene as no one answered calls to the station.
Television footage showed heavy smoke rising from the debris piles at the transfer station.
Two buildings in the area were reportedly evacuated.
The transfer station and landfill are located at 5 Woodfin Terrace, just off Beacon Street on the northwestern side of town and bordered on the North and East by the Steer Swamp Conservation area.
A large, covered landfill area extends to the southeast, with houses abutting it on that side.