PEABODY — It was a unified plea for transparency and accountability at Wednesday night’s public hearing on a new “peaker” plant coming to Peabody.
The hearing was held on the plant’s CO2 emissions management plan at the Torigian Senior Center in Peabody by the Department of Environmental Protection. But that was only the surface of concerns public commenters scratched at the hearing.
About 70 people attended in person or over Zoom, including State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, Peabody City Councilor Stephanie Peach, Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron, Wakefield Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin and others who spoke out against the project.
The 55-megawatt “peaker” plant planned for the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s substation on Pulaski Street would be powered by oil and natural gas, and only run during times of peak energy use for, at most, 1,250 hours annually. Construction on the new plant has already started with developers expecting the $85 million project to be completed by summer 2023.
Speakers at the hearing criticized the plant’s developer, Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC), for not releasing any health or environmental impact reports on the project or giving local municipalities adequate notice about the plant. Especially since its project name of “2015A” gives no context as to what is being developed, Peach said.
“We live in a polluted city…” Peach said. “It’s really hard for us to then say we’re going to add something else that may pollute the very air that we breathe in the area of the city that has already been impacted so heavily by the leather industry.”
Peach, who represents Ward 3, where the new plant is being built, called for developers to conduct a health assessment and better communicate with local officials who hadn’t heard of the project until recently, she said.
“If you just communicate with elected officials in the cities that are impacted, we are able to tell that to our constituents and make sure that at least people know what’s going on,” Peach said. “That’s really the bare minimum that we can ask for.”
A recent report from the Massachusetts Climate Action Network also found that the plant will be built in an environmental justice area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities than the rest of the state, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.
While the new plant will run cleaner than the two plants in use at the Waters River substation, and MMWEC says that the smaller of these plants will potentially be decommissioned by 2026, the project could still spell disaster for the area, opponents said.
Dr. Brita Lundberg, board chair for the Greater Boston Physicians for Social Responsibility, gave comment Wednesday night over Zoom. Lundberg urged the DEP to consider the cumulative effects of building the plant in a heavily polluted area, especially since peaker plants burn dirtier than plants that run consistently, she said.
“They only operate at peak hours so they start up and they stop a lot,” Lundberg said. “That’s a health problem because peaker power plants emit three to seven times more pollutants, like oxides of nitrogen, during startup than during one hour of full load operation.”
She also recently lost a 71-year-old patient to end-stage COPD who lived not far from where the plant is being built.
“While it is admittedly difficult to connect the dots with certainty in any individual case, that’s the sort of health outcome we can expect to see more of should your project like this proposed peaker plant move forward,” Lundberg said.
In October, the Salem City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the plant’s construction and calling for state officials to reopen the state review process and do a full environmental impact review.
The Peabody Board of Health has also submitted two written requests to Gov. Charlie Baker and the DEP to order health and environmental assessments for the project, both of which have gone unanswered, Cameron said.
She added that they are imperative pieces to understanding the plant’s potential impact on Peabody, which has 41 percent of its population living in environmental justice areas.
“The assessment will also be necessary to understand the type of monitoring and mitigation strategies that will best protect our residents, as well as what mechanisms will be implemented to report data back to the community in a meaningful way,” Cameron said.
Kerans added that this was only the second public hearing on the plant since its development started in 2015, and that Danvers had not received any notice of the project even though the plant will sit on the Waters River, which runs along the Danvers-Peabody line.
“The generator will sit practically in the Waters River within a few hundred yards of a neighborhood that was literally blown up in 2006 by human error in a paint factory,” Kerans said. “There are plans now for a school so close to where this plant will sit that you would have to ask, would it be safe for children at that school to play outside of recess?”
She was also disheartened that the state is not applying the standards of its climate roadmap bill to this project. The bill was signed into law last year and aims to make Massachusetts reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
At the hearing, members of Breathe Clean North Shore pointed out that under this bill and other recent legislation, the project would have had to submit environmental and health impact reports if it had gone through the approval process only a few years later.
Activists from the environmental action groups Massachusetts Climate Action Network and Slingshot at the hearing called on the DEP to release a timeline on when the older Waters River plant will be shut down.
They also demanded that there be increased monitoring on the two older plants at the site and that ambient emission levels in the area be considered, and up to date, in the CO2 emissions plan.
With the climate crisis on track to get worse in the coming decades, Jim Malloy of Salem said it’s time for the state to bite the bullet and stop burning fossil fuels.
“There is no way in 10 years this plant is going to be running,” Malloy said. “This is not in favor of Peabody residents. This is not in favor of any resident. We have got to stop this plant and we will do our part to stop this plant.”
The CO2 emission management plan for the plant can be viewed at https://eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/EEA/PublicApp/ by clicking the orange “Search and/or Comment” button and searching Peabody.
Public comment on the plan will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Email edward.braczyk@mass.gov to submit a comment.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.